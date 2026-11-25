Manchester United collected their first point under new boss Mauricio Pochettino in a 2–2 draw with Sporting CP on Wednesday, but the Red Devils will feel like they should have left Lisbon with a win.

The 20-time English champions settled into the Champions League game nicely, but all their work came crashing down when Lisandro Martínez conceded a penalty at the half-hour mark. Senne Lammens came to the rescue and saved Luis Suárez’s effort, but that was about the last good thing the goalkeeper did.

The Belgian then gifted Sporting another penalty immediately after for colliding with Maxi Araújo. Suárez righted his previous mistake and gave the hosts the lead in the 33rd minute. Amad Diallo thought he leveled the score line soon after, but his goal was rather harshly chopped off for a foul in the build-up.

Pochettino’s men came out in the second half on a mission and had two goals to their name by the 50th minute. Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty won by Martínez and then he bagged his brace with a weak shot that got caught in a divot inside the box and took a wild bounce to stun goalkeeper Kaique Pereira.

United were in full control of the game and looked to finally be on their way to three points, but another shocking error from Lammens handed an equalizer to Sporting and Suárez. The Red Devils responded instantly, but their goal was—once again—wiped away for a foul, this time on the goalkeeper, after a VAR review.

The team now heads back to Manchester with a point that puts them 19th in the league phase standings. It’s not a horrible result, but one that comes with plenty of controversy and another red card—this time to Youri Tielemans in the dying stages.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Manchester United will feel hard done by after a few calls didn’t go in their favor. | Zed Jameson/PA Images/Getty Images

Of the many, many storylines headlining United’s disastrous season so far, defensive blunders and controversial refereeing decisions have stood out among the rest—and both played large roles on Wednesday.

A decent start from the Red Devils was ripped away with one swipe of Martínez’s right leg, which caught Geny Catamo inside the box. Once again, another individual error at the back left United reeling, but Lammens stepped up and stopped Suárez’s ensuing penalty.

The goalkeeper then inexplicably charged off his line and barreled into Araújo just one minute later to hand Sporting another penalty. This time, Suárez converted from 12 yards out.

The game was only just past the half-hour mark and two costly mistakes put Pochettino’s men completely on the back foot. With each passing game, it becomes more and more absurd the club didn’t think investing in its defense over the summer was a necessity.

But United also felt hard done by after Amad’s equalizer was controversially disallowed for a foul from Tielemans, who appeared to cleanly win the ball in the build-up to the goal. But unlike when Enzo Fernández’s offside goal stood in the Manchester derby and when Leny Yoro was wrongfully sent off at Anfield, the Red Devils did not let the unfavorable call define their game, and instead showed some mental fortitude to battle back and take the lead.

But even the best of comebacks cannot withstand—you guessed it—individual errors and controversial refereeing decisions. Lammens was at the scene of the crime again when he horrendously bobbled what should have been an easy grab. He thought his team bailed him out again just moments later, but the referee wiped away the Red Devils’ go-ahead goal after a VAR review showed Dorgu made contact with Pereira.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Sporting CP (4-2-3-1)

Manchester United looked like they had done enough to win. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—6.7: Made a critical save to deny Suárez from the spot and then immediately conceded a penalty. Then committed an absolute howler to gift Sporting a point. Shocking display.

RB: Noussair Mazraoui—7.1: Battled through an early injury scare, but never truly settled into the game. Left too much space in behind when he pushed forward and got torched by Araújo on multiple occasions.

CB: Leny Yoro—7.4: Put in a redemptive performance after his blunder against Liverpool. Did well to cover in transition for Mazraoui.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.5: Didn’t make any obvious or detrimental mistakes, which is about all you can ask for from a United defender these days.

LB: Lisandro Martínez—7.5: Bailed out by his goalkeeper after conceding what could have been a costly spot kick. Made up for his blunder by winning his side a penalty after the restart that kickstarted the comeback.

CM: Youri Tielemans—6.4: Indecisive early, but grew into the game. Committed the “foul” that wiped away Amad’s goal. Ended his night with a second yellow card in stoppage time to receive his marching orders.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—7.2: Played his role well. Only misplaced seven passes, covered immense ground and was a solid disrupter when called upon.

RW: Amad Diallo—8.0: Thought he bagged an equalizer for this side, but saw his goal harshly disallowed for a foul in the build-up. Still, a sharp performance that ended with an assist and a huge hug from Pochettino.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—8.9: Tried to pull the strings with little success in the first half, but put on his cape in the second. Converted a penalty and bagged his brace in the span of two minutes ... thanks to a little bit of luck.

LW: Bryan Mbeumo—6.6: Largely frustrated. Patrolled the left flank with little impact. Ended his night with zero shots and zero chances created in 90 minutes on the pitch.

ST: Joshua Zirkzee—6.3: Delivered a few bright moments, but too often decided to go for glory instead of looking for a better option. Looked desperate to score but lacked the end product to do so.

SUB: Patrick Dorgu (64’ for Zirkzee)—6.3: Brought some much-needed energy going forward but all that was forgotten when his foul wiped away United’s match-winner.

SUB: Diogo Dalot (65’ for Mazraoui)—6.2: Helped United see out the game with little fanfare.

SUB: Shea Lacey (77’ for Amad)—5.9: Gave Araújo some problems.

SUB: Mason Mount (92’ for Mbeumo)—N/A

SUB: Andrey Santos (92’ for Fernandes)—N/A

Subs not used: Karl Darlow (GK), Tom Heaton (GK), Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Amass.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Lisandro Martínez bounced back from a poor first half blunder. | Zed Jameson/PA Images/Getty Images

It was a homecoming to remember for Bruno Fernandes . The Portugal international, who represented Sporting before joining United, scored both of the visitors’ goals and whipped in the corner that ended up in the back of the net thanks to a goalkeeping error from Pereira. The goal didn’t stand, but Fernandes couldn’t have done much more to drag United to a positive result.

. The Portugal international, who represented Sporting before joining United, scored both of the visitors’ goals and whipped in the corner that ended up in the back of the net thanks to a goalkeeping error from Pereira. The goal didn’t stand, but Fernandes couldn’t have done much more to drag United to a positive result. It was a tale of two halves from Lisandro Martínez . The Argentine went from being a villain in the opening 45 minutes to a hero after the restart. His drive forward and veteran positioning to draw the foul from Eduardo Quaresma completely changed the game for United. It just might be the performance needed to turn around what could be his final season in a red shirt.

. The Argentine went from being a villain in the opening 45 minutes to a hero after the restart. His drive forward and veteran positioning to draw the foul from Eduardo Quaresma completely changed the game for United. It just might be the performance needed to turn around what could be his final season in a red shirt. Joshua Zirkzee made his first start since May, but didn’t do enough to keep the suspended Matheus Cunha on the bench moving forward. The Dutchman did not manage a single shot on target and struggled to effectively link up with Bryan Mbeumo up top. Pochettino will need more from the striker if the team wants to survive a hectic period without the injured Benjamin Šeško.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Hard-Fought Draw

The two (allowed) goals United scored on Wednesday were the only two shots on target the Red Devils mustered. Pochettino’s attack also only created one big chance and greatly missed Cunha.

the Red Devils mustered. Pochettino’s attack also only and greatly missed Cunha. It was a game with plenty of whistles. Combined, the two teams committed 31 fouls .

. The hosts look like they dominated the final third based off their statistics, but their successes were all gifts from individual mistakes from players in red.

Statistic Sporting CP Man Utd Possession 51% 49% Expected Goals (xG) 2.46 1.07 Total Shots 11 7 Shots on Target 4 2 Big Chances 3 1 Pass Accuracy 88% 86% Fouls Committed 18 13 Corners 3 2