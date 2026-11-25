Bruno Fernandes is in no rush to make a decision on his Manchester United future, as the club captain maintained his stance that the time is not right to talk about renewals.

The clock is ticking on Fernandes’s current deal, which runs until the summer of 2027. As it stands, he will be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs as early as January ahead of a free transfer away from Old Trafford next summer.

So far, the 2025–26 PFA Player of the Year has rejected two offers to extend his stay at Manchester United, with the scales seemingly now tipped in favor of his exit. Salary and the length of the proposed extension are both believed to be issues for Fernandes.

‘Talks Have Stopped’—Fernandes Not Thinking About Renewal

Bruno Fernandes has rejected two renewal offers. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of United’s Champions League clash against Sporting CP, Fernandes revealed he is not currently in dialogue with the club’s decision makers. Instead, the midfielder insists he is focussed on turning around United’s on-field fortunes following the appointment of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“We have time to speak about that,” Fernandes said when faced with inevitable questions about his contract. “I know it’s my future and I probably shouldn’t look that way because I haven’t got long left, but I’m more worried about results.

“Contract talks have stopped for us to start winning games, and then we can talk about a contract. Now is not the moment.”

His remarks follow comments to Sky Sports ahead of the 4–0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at the weekend, in which he admitted this season could be his last at Old Trafford.

“I could have been in a place that is much warmer than Manchester,” he said. “Two summers ago, three summers ago, last summer, I always had the chance to leave and I always chose to be here. The thing is, I’ve always showed how much I care about the club and how much I want to win at this club. And I always said, in the moment the club thinks it’s time for me to move on, I will move on.”

Door Open to Sporting Return

Fernandes joined United from Sporting in 2020. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wednesday’s match in Lisbon will be a homecoming of sorts for Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting CP back in 2020.

Asked if he would consider returning to the club where he spent two-and-a-half seasons, the Portugal international was possibly a little too gushing for United fans’ tastes given the delicate contract situation.

“I will never close the door to Sporting. It will always be a club with a special place in my heart,” he said.

“Sporting was the first club that believed in my potential. I’ve always felt here from the fans—regardless of what may have happened—all the love and kindness from them, and that was essential to make me grow as a player.”

Juventus and Galatasaray are two other clubs with a rumored transfer interest in the 32-year-old.

It should be remembered that United do have the option to automatically extend their captain’s deal by a further 12 months. However, the Red Devils have left similar options on the table in the past with the likes of David de Gea and Jadon Sancho.

Fernandes feels different to those players and is undoubtedly one of the club’s most important stars of the post-Ferguson era. He is unlikely to be forced out against his will, or held to a contract he doesn’t want. However, if new terms cannot be agreed, the beginning of a new era under Pochettino may provide the right opportunity for a clean break for player and club after seven-and-a-half seasons together.