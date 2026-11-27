Mauricio Pochettino could not confirm whether his Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, would be fit to feature against Brentford on Saturday, insisting only that he is “not going to take any risks.”

Fernandes was a shock absentee from training on Friday, one day before United welcome the Bees for Pochettino’s Old Trafford debut as the club’s new manager. As the Argentine boss admitted, his talismanic playmaker’s availability had been cast into doubt since the closing stages of Wednesday’s Champions League tie against Sporting CP.

“We don’t know,” Pochettino shrugged when confronted with the blunt question of Fernandes’s availability. “He got a virus in Portugal. He finished the game with a problem and today he cannot be part of the training session. We’ll see. We are going to see during the day, and tomorrow, how he wakes up. We are not going to take any risks.”

An official club statement earlier in the day had offered little more insight into Fernandes’s recovery: “The captain is feeling a bit under the weather and is, therefore, being protected ahead of the clash with the Bees.”

How Can Man Utd Replace Bruno Fernandes?

Bruno Fernandes is integral to Manchester United’s attacking incision. | Gualter Fatia/UEFA/Getty Images

Despite a clear decline compared to his record-breaking campaign last term, Fernandes remains Manchester United’s most potent creative force. The attacking midfielder ranks as the squad leader for assists, expected assists, chances created and through balls this season.

The only player anywhere close to Fernandes’s output is the mercurial figure of Matheus Cunha, who may benefit from a recent system change.

Pochettino shuffled his pack for the midweek trip to Lisbon, deploying a flexible formation which shifted to a back-three when United had the ball; the width on the left was provided by Bryan Mbeumo while Amad Diallo was able to tuck in from the right wing alongside Fernandes and behind the central figure of Joshua Zirkzee as Noussair Mazraoui pushed up the pitch.

That role as one of two dual No. 10s behind a striker is where Cunha enjoyed his best form for Wolverhampton Wanderers and is partly why Ruben Amorim was so keen on signing him for that exact position in his 3-4-2-1 formation. Cunha also has the added benefit of resting during the Champions League win while he served a red card suspension.

Youri Tielemans could alternatively be shunted further up the pitch to allow Andrey Santos back in midfield next to Kobbie Mainoo, yet the lack of pace against a punchy Brentford side may be cause for concern among Pochettino and his staff.

As formidable a foe as Brentford may appear, Keith Andrews’s side have flattered to deceive on the road this term; the Bees are yet to win a single Premier League away game, losing their last two while also dropping points against the likes of Hull City, Leeds United and Aston Villa. United’s attempts to extend those traveling woes won’t be helped by a potential absence for Fernandes.