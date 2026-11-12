Bruno Fernandes’s Man Utd Future Thrown Into Uncertainty at the Worst Time

Manchester United are still reeling from cutting ties with Michael Carrick, and now Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected a second contract offer from the club.

Fernandes, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, has been in talks with the Red Devils since the summer, trying to iron out the details of an extension. The Portugal international already turned down one proposal from the club and has seemingly not made much progress at the negotiation table since.

According to The Athletic, United followed up with improved terms on the second offer, but Fernandes is still “not satisfied.” The main points of contention are salary and length of contract.

Fernandes is “weighing up his future,” but both parties reportedly want to strike a deal—it just depends on if they can come to an agreement that benefits the player and the club. The Red Devils are still in the process of cutting their wage bill, and offering an eye-watering sum for a 32-year-old is likely not viewed as smart business.

From Fernandes’s perspective, it’s easy to envision the basis of his demands. After all, he was named the FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Players’ Player of the Year for his sensational 2025–26 campaign in which he broke the single-season Premier League assists record.

Then there’s also the turmoil currently unfolding at Old Trafford. United fired Carrick on Thursday and are swiftly working to bring in Mauricio Pochettino, who wanted to sign Fernandes for Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, as his successor. The 20-time English champions have tallied just three wins across all competitions this season and sit in the relegation zone for the first time in 40 years.

It’s not exactly a steady environment to pledge more years to, especially if Fernandes is not getting the terms he desires.

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Another Distraction United Don’t Need

Bruno Fernandes (right) needs to get Manchester United back to winning ways. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Just when the noise surrounding United couldn’t get any louder, Fernandes’s contract rejection is now thrown into the mix. It’s the last thing the club needs during a period of such upheaval, especially from its captain.

Now more than ever, the Red Devils need Fernandes to be a calming, commanding voice in the dressing room and on the pitch. He was just finally finding his form again, recording four goal contributions in his last two outings, but this new distraction looms large.

The noise might only get louder in January, when Fernandes can begin talking to foreign clubs about a potential free transfer.

The good news is United have the option to extend Fernandes’s contract an additional year, keeping the Portuguese at Old Trafford until June 2028. Should they trigger the option, they could avoid a potentially messy winter.

It would be in United’s best interest, considering the Red Devils must devote all their energy to bringing in reinforcements this January. Incoming boss Pochettino will be in desperate need of a left back, as well as an additional center back and striker.