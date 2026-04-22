Burnley vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City will move to the top of the Premier League table for the first time since August by beating the all-but-relegated Burnley on Wednesday night.

City’s unwavering momentum continued in Sunday’s potentially decisive duel with Arsenal, which has swung the title race in the Sky Blues’ favor. Their 2–1 victory over the league leaders was hard-fought, and now they can move ahead of the Gunners on goal difference (or goals scored).

Pep Guardiola’s perennial champions have seemingly found an irresistible groove at just the right time, with Liverpool (in the FA Cup), Chelsea and Arsenal all succumbing to this reinvigorated sky blue outfit after the international break.

Some have questioned whether they’re capable of winning out to lift yet another Premier League title, although few are expecting them to have any difficulties midweek.

Burnley’s relegation will be confirmed if they’re beaten by Guardiola’s men at Turf Moor. While the 2025–26 campaign hasn’t been completely hopeless for the Clarets, it’s been yet another forgettable season in the top flight for supporters, who let their feelings be known after Sunday‘s 4–1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Burnley vs. Man City Score Prediction

City Climb to the Premier League’s Summit

Rayan Cherki is spearheading Man City’s surge. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City couldn’t have been blessed with a kinder fixture off the back of a euphoric triumph that further enlivened a title race Arsenal ought to be running away with. The Gunners are still the favorites to win the league, but few would bet against City now.

Take care of business on Wednesday, and City will function as the hunted once more. Unlike their title rivals, it’s a status they’ll relish.

Barring a major upset, Burnley are set to be the second team relegated in the space of 48 hours after West Ham United’s draw at Crystal Palace on Monday condemned Wolverhampton Wanderers to the second tier.

Head-to-head record : You shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Man City have been utterly dominant in this fixture. The Cityzens have won 14 of the previous 15 meetings by a 45–6 aggregate score.

: You shouldn’t be surprised to learn that Man City have been utterly dominant in this fixture. The Cityzens have won 14 of the previous 15 meetings by a 45–6 aggregate score. City inevitable in April: Man City’s utterly remarkable record in April has continued in 2026, with Guardiola’s side unbeaten in this month since 2021. They’ve won 30 of their previous 33 April outings, drawing the other three.

Man City’s utterly remarkable record in April has continued in 2026, with Guardiola’s side unbeaten in this month since 2021. They’ve won 30 of their previous 33 April outings, drawing the other three. Burnley are all but down: If Burnley were going to make a serious push for survival, they wouldn’t have waited for the visit of an ascending Man City team. The hosts haven’t won a Premier League game at Turf Moor since October, and have triumphed just once in the league this calendar year.

Prediction: Burnley 0–2 Man City

Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Contain and counter. | FotMob

Scott Parker is set to revert to a five-man defense for the visit of the title hopefuls, with ex-Cityzen Kyle Walker potentially earning a start at right wingback for the hosts.

Burnley’s injury situation is unlikely to change from the weekend’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, with Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer, Hannibal Mejbri and Josh Cullen all sidelined.

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is a doubt with an Achilles injury, while Zeki Amdouni is closing in on a long-awaited return from a significant knee injury.

Zian Flemming added to his Premier League goal tally at the weekend. His opener at the City Ground was his ninth league goal of the season, and he’ll likely team up with Jaidon Anthony in attack on Wednesday night.

Burnley predicted lineup vs. Man City (5-3-2): Dúbravka; Walker, Ekdal, Laurent, Estève, Hartman; Florentino, Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Anthony, Flemming.

Guardiola could be forced into midfield changes. | FotMob

Man City’s primary concern is Rodri, who picked up a groin injury late on in Sunday’s all-important win. Guardiola was unable to provide a concrete update postmatch, but the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner likely won’t be risked midweek, especially with an FA Cup semifinal upcoming.

Guardiola could alter his midfield completely at Turf Moor, with Bernardo Silva also earning a rest. Nico González and Tijjani Reijnders are in contention for rare Premier League starts, and Mateo Kovačić is also available for the away side.

Joško Gvardiol remains sidelined with a broken leg, while Rúben Dias is dealing with an ankle issue. Marc Guéhi and Abdukodir Khusanov have developed a stellar relationship at the heart of City’s defense, and will likely be retained in the XI on Wednesday.

Nico O’Reilly, though, could earn respite, given that he was dealing with a niggle heading into the Arsenal game. Rayan Aït-Nouri offers an alternative threat from left back.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; González, Reijnders; Savinho, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

What Time Does Burnley vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Burnley, England

: Burnley, England Stadium : Turf Moor

: Turf Moor Date : Wednesday, April 22

: Wednesday, April 22 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Andy Madley

: Andy Madley VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Burnley vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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