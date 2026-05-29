Canada 2026 World Cup Roster Confirmed: Full List of Players, Alphonso Davies Injury Update

Headlined by Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Jesse Marsch announced Canada’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup this summer, which will see the country co-host the men’s tournament for the first time.

Competing in Group B, Canada will play its three group-stage games at home, starting with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto before relocating to Vancouver, where they will face Qatar and Switzerland. Should Marsch’s men top the group, they would then earn the right to play the round of 32 and round of 16 games at Vancouver’s BC Place, as well.

While the roster is now finalized, questions remain. Alphonso Davies is unlikely to play in the opening match, while key center back Moïse Bombito said he is “100%” able to play in the opening game. Towering striker Promise David, who had hip surgery in February, also makes the team after recovering ahead of schedule.

Here are the 26 players tasked with finding Canada’s first World Cup points and more, this time on home soil. However, there could be injury-related changes to the roster up until 24 hours before the first game.

Canada 2026 World Cup Squad Confirmed: Full List of Players

Goalkeepers

Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami)

(Inter Miami) Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City)

(Orlando City) Owen Goodman (Barnsley on loan from Crystal Palace)

Defenders

Moïse Bombito (OGC Nice)

(OGC Nice) Derek Cornelius (Rangers on loan from Marseille)

(Rangers on loan from Marseille) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) Luc De Fougerolles (FCV Dender on loan from Fulham)

(FCV Dender on loan from Fulham) Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

(Celtic) Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough)

(Middlesbrough) Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

(Toronto FC) Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split)

(Hajduk Split) Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire FC)

Midfielders

Ali Ahmed (Norwich City FC)

(Norwich City FC) Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal CF)

(Villarreal CF) Mathieu Choinière (LAFC)

(LAFC) Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC on loan from FC Porto)

(LAFC on loan from FC Porto) Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL)

(Tigres UANL) Ismaël Koné (U.S. Sassuolo)

(U.S. Sassuolo) Liam Millar (Hull City)

(Hull City) Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

(Toronto FC) Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht)

(Anderlecht) Jacob Shaffelburg (LAFC)

Strikers

Jonathan David (Juventus)

(Juventus) Promise David (Royale-Union Saint Gilloise)

(Royale-Union Saint Gilloise) Cyle Larin (Southampton on loan from Mallorca)

(Southampton on loan from Mallorca) Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal)

Who Are Canada’s World Cup Superstars?

Jonathan David’s goalscoring prowess is critical for Canada. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

If there is one superstar for Canada’s World Cup journey, it will be recovery. After bringing 32 players into a final World Cup training camp to assess injury timelines and fitness levels, Marsch, freshly armed with a recently-extended contract, settled on his 26-man roster and will ease players back into action in friendlies ahead of the tournament.

Davies remains the biggest star on the roster, but is unlikely to play in the opening match, with other group stage games also not assured for the 25-year-old captain. Davies has not played for Canada since March 2025, when he tore an ACL, which kept him out until the fall of 2025. Since then, he has dealt with several other injuries and is currently recovering from a right hamstring strain. However, he racked up a goal and five assists in just 841 minutes with Bayern Munich this season.

Outside of Davies, the spotlight will be on strikers Jonathan David and Cyle Larin. David recorded eight goals and five assists in a debut year of mixed results with Serie A giants Juventus, but remains Canada’s cornerstone attacking piece. Larin, meanwhile, notched an impressive eight goals in just 853 minutes with EFL Championship side Southampton after joining in January.

In midfield, eyes turn to the skillful duo of Ismaël Koné and Stephen Eustáquio, with the Serie A and MLS stars capable of slicing through defences. Also on their pathway to recovery, Promise David completed a stunning recovery to make the team.

After being handed a six-month recovery timeline for a ruptured hip tendon at the end of February, David defied the doctors to get back into Marsch’s plans. That remarkable turnaround certainly gave the forward a confidence boost. “I think I could regrow a limb if I lost it, in all seriousness,” he told CBC Sports. “In terms of regrowth, if we want to start a new colony on Mars, I should be the number one candidate.

There will be immense pressure on Canada to advance from Group B as the second-highest-ranked team among the four, with the nation seeking its first-ever World Cup points after losing each of their three group-stage matches at Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022.

Canada’s 2026 World Cup Group B Schedule

Date Fixture Time Location June 12 Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT Toronto June 18 Canada vs. Qatar 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Vancouver June 24 Canada vs. Switzerland 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT Vancouver

Ahead of the World Cup, Canada will face tournament debutants Uzbekistan in front of over 45,000 in Edmonton on June 1, before its final send-off match against Ireland in Montréal on June 5.

Should Canada win Group B, they would remain at home in Vancouver for the round of 32 and, if needed, the round of 16. A second-place finish in the group stage would mean a trip to Los Angeles for the round of 32. A third-place finish would see them head to Foxborough, Mass. or Santa Clara, Calif.

A fourth-place finish, mirroring Canada’s past World Cup efforts, would end their co-hosting World Cup journey at the earliest point and represent a monumental disappointment.

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