Canada vs. Morocco—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Canada is seeking to continue its historic World Cup when taking on a fearsome Morocco team in the round of 16 on Saturday.

It’s been a tournament of firsts for the co-host. A first-ever World Cup point preceded a maiden victory, results which aided qualification to the knockout stage for the first time. The Canucks snuck past South Africa in the round of 32 to make further history, but will be pushed to their limits by the toughest opponent faced to date in Houston.

Canada has enjoyed a straightforward run of adversaries, but Morocco is a step up. The North African behemoth, which reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals, exhibited its class in an opening draw with Brazil and penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands, with pragmatic wins over Scotland and Haiti sandwiched in between.

The knockout stage has been torturous for African countries so far, but Morocco will fancy its chances of bucking the trend on Saturday. The Atlas Lions are clear favorites, although they can ill-afford complacency against a highly motivated and fiercely backed Canada team.

The winner will set up a date with one of France or Paraguay in the quarterfinal, but Canada and Morocco won’t be glancing too far ahead. Triumphing at NRG Stadium this weekend is the first priority.

Canada vs. Morocco Score Prediction

The End of the Road for Canada

Canada could become the first co-host to fall. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Canada has already matched and arguably exceeded expectations at this summer’s tournament, but Saturday could be its final show.

Morocco should prove simply too powerful for the Canucks, boasting an impressive resilience, arsenal of attacking weapons and wealth of knockout experience at major tournaments.

The Atlas Lions were ranked seventh in the world before a ball was kicked this summer, 23 places higher than their upcoming opponents, and Mohamed Ouahbi’s men should hammer home their superiority.

Canada will make this a scrap, but should come up short.

Canada’s wastefulness : Bar the 6–0 demolition of nine-man Qatar, Jesse Marsch’s men have struggled with profligacy this summer. Only two teams have missed more big chances than their 11, and they have been left to rue inefficiency in front of goal during games with Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

: Bar the 6–0 demolition of nine-man Qatar, Jesse Marsch’s men have struggled with profligacy this summer. Only two teams have missed more big chances than their 11, and they have been left to rue inefficiency in front of goal during games with Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Moroccan firepower: The Atlas Lions have become far more expressive since Ouahbi took charge in March of this year, an attack-minded approach facilitated by some excellent forwards. New Bayern Munich signing Ismael Saibari has been the standout pick, scoring three at the tournament, but Brahím Diaz has also been integral, with the Real Madrid star providing two assists.

Prediction: Canada 0–2 Morocco

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Morocco

Jesse Marsch has some tough calls to make. | Sports Illustrated

Alphonso Davies made his first appearance of the tournament from the bench in the round of 32, instantly elevating Canada during a brief cameo. However, amid ongoing fitness issues, the Bayern Munich left back might be forced to accept a supporting role on Saturday.

Ismaël Koné has been missing since the Qatar match with a broken leg, but his usual midfield partner Stephen Eustáquio returned to the XI against South Africa and will start again after scoring the last-gasp winner.

Cyle Larin has impressed this summer, but was an unused substitute last time out. Villarreal’s Tani Oluwaseyi started the match and could retain his place alongside Jonathan David.

Canada predicted lineup vs. Morocco (4-4-2): Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustáquio, Millar; Oluwaseyi, J. David.

Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. Canada

Morocco could go unchanged from the round of 32. | Sports Illustrated

Crystal Palace defender Chadi Riad is Morocco’s only injury concern after being withdrawn early in the round of 32, but the center back is still expected to partner Issa Diop, the goalscoring hero against the Netherlands.

All eyes will be on Saibari after an incredible tournament, with Canada needing to find a special solution to thwart the Bayern star. Díaz and Bilal El Khannouss also need monitoring as they seek to feed their in-form compatriot.

18-year-old phenom Ayyoub Bouaddi will once again steal attention amid transfer links with Europe’s elite, partnering the industrious Neil El Aynaoui of Roma in the midfield.

Morocco predicted lineup vs. Canada (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Canada vs. Morocco Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Saturday, July 4

: Saturday, July 4 Kick-off Time : 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

How to Watch Canada vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3 ,TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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