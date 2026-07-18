Canadian Prime Minister Carney, Mexican President Scheinbaum to Join Trump at World Cup Final

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum will attend the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, joining United States President Donald Trump, who has taken a central role in the lead-up to the match.

While the Spain vs. Argentina clash will mark Trump and Scheinbaum’s first game of the co-hosted tournament, it will be Carney’s third, after the noted soccer fan attended two of Canada’s group stage matches in Vancouver, including the nation’s first-ever men’s World Cup victory, a 6–0 win over Qatar.

Scheinbaum chose not to attend any of the 13 matches played in Mexico as a protest against the exorbitant ticket prices and instead watched El Tri’s run to the round of 16 from various fan viewing parties.

“I received an invitation from President Trump to go Sunday to the final of the World Cup. I made the decision, yes, to go because, well, it’s a direct invitation from the president of the United States,” Sheinbaum said Friday after an event in Quintana Roo. “Prime Minister Carney also will be there. I’m going to record a message with more details.”

You showed a level of character that some people never achieve in their life.@CANMNT_Official pic.twitter.com/8nBrPNukSa — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 19, 2026

FIFA has confirmed that Trump will take part in the trophy ceremony after the match, similar to his undertaking during last year’s 2025 Club World Cup Final, when he and FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Chelsea the trophy at MetLife Stadium, before Trump lingered on the stage, appearing in some championship celebration photos.

There has been no update on whether Carney or Scheinbaum would also be a part of those celebrations, and plans do not include ‘O Canada or Himno Nacional Mexicano to be played before the match, despite Jennifer Hudson being set to sing the Star Spangled Banner before the national anthems of the finalist countries.

The three were together for the first time in December at the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., where Infantino presented Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize.

Trump, Infantino Trade Compliments Ahead of Final

Donald Trump (left) and Gianni Infantino (right) spoke to reporters at an event on Friday. | Ira L. Black/FIFA/Getty Images

On Thursday, Infantino praised Trump and the White House’s World Cup efforts at an event at Trump Tower in New York City, where FIFA pays rent and has established an office, saying: “All this would not have been possible, and I say this because it’s the truth, because you don’t need people to compliment you, Mr. President, this World Cup would not have been such an incredible success without you.

“This is the greatest human, social and cultural event mankind has ever witnessed. For this, I thank you. One country will be world champion, but the world has already won; America has won; FIFA has won.”

Trump further added: “You should choose the United States of America again, and this time we will leave Canada and Mexico out,” while seemingly joking about a co-hosted tournament with China at some point. The next men’s World Cup hosting duties up for grabs are 2038, with 2030 set for Spain, Portugal and Morocco and 2034 for Saudi Arabia.

Wildfire Smoke Strains Wounded North American Relationships

New York City was blanketed in a thick smoky haze on Wednesday and Thursday. | Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

U.S. relations with Canada and Mexico have been strained under Trump’s presidency, largely due to trade complications. The World Cup final also comes as U.S. lawmakers propose sanctions against Canada over intense wildfire smoke drifting south of the border from fires in Northeastern Ontario.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said that the U.S. had been “invaded” by “dirty air” and that “[the] ‌cost of this pollution ​must of necessity be added ⁠to the TARIFFS Canada ​is currently ​paying.”

Asked about the U.S. accusations, Carney said Thursday: “Fighting climate change is the responsibility of all countries, including the United States,” with the U.S. also dealing with intense blazes this summer, already burning over 5,740 square miles of U.S. forests.

The wildfire smoke hanging over the New York City Metropolitan Area is expected to slightly clear through Saturday and early Sunday, with rain forecasted, but it remains a concern leading up to the final, after smoke forced an MLS match in Chicago to be postponed due to health risks.

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