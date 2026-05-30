Carlo Ancelotti Gives Telling Update on Neymar’s World Cup Availability

After Neymar Jr suffered an injury setback this week, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has calmed fears over the Brazilian’s availability for the 2026 World Cup.

Initially thought to be a minor issue of swelling, Neymar was officially diagnosed with a Grade 2 calf injury on Thursday, which is expected to sideline him for two to three weeks, despite Brazil’s tournament kickoff in exactly two weeks. The muscular issue—likely paired with the intent to avoid any further knocks ahead of the World Cup—kept the veteran forward out of his past three games for boyhood club Santos, including Tuesday’s Copa Sudamericana group stage win against Deportivo Cuenca.

Although the 34-year-old made it to Granja Comary soccer complex for the Brazil national team’s pre-tournament training camp, Neymar did not feature on the training pitch Wednesday and is anticipated to miss the tune-up friendlies against Panama on Sunday and Egypt next Saturday.

Ancelotti has previously left Neymar off of his rosters due to injury setbacks; nevertheless, the Italian boss stated his intentions on Saturday to keep Neymar on the Seleção’s squad for the global tournament this summer.

What Did Ancelotti Say?

Carlo Ancelotti is leading the Seleção this summer. | MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Ancelotti most recently left Neymar out of the March international window due to fitness concerns after the forward underwent knee surgery in December that kept him sidelined until February. “Neymar is not at 100% and therefore he is not on the list,” Ancelotti stated bluntly at the time.

Things are different this go-around, though. Ancelotti somewhat-surprisingly selected Neymar to his World Cup roster two weeks ago, his first call-up since 2023, and has been adamant since then thatNeymar will be a valuable asset this summer. Despite the resurgence in Neymar’s fitness concerns, Ancelotti is intent on keeping the former Barcelona star as a part of his squad.

“We expect Neymar in the first World Cup match against Morocco; if he can’t make it, we’ll wait for the second game,” Ancelotti said in Saturday’s press conference. “We’re not swapping anyone out; the chosen players are these 26, and these 26 will play in the World Cup.”

Brazil opens World Cup play at MetLife Stadium on June 13 against Group C foe Morocco. The heavy group favorites then travel south to Lincoln Financial Field on June 19 to face Haiti, before concluding group play at Hard Rock Stadium on June 24 against Scotland.

Official roster decisions are due to FIFA on June 1, but teams are allowed to make injury-related swaps up until 24 hours prior to their first World Cup match.

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