Carlo Ancelotti Reveals Neymar’s Return Date for Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he expects Neymar to get his first taste of 2026 World Cup action during his side’s final group game against Scotland.

Having struggled with injuries in recent years, there were doubts that Neymar would even be called up to the Brazil roster. After he did make the cut, the 34-year-old was struck down by a calf problem that has kept him out of his side’s first two matches this summer.

Reports suggested Neymar may not even be fit until the knockout stage, but Ancelotti has now revealed he expects to have the forward back in time for Wednesday’s meeting with Scotland.

“Neymar will be training tomorrow individually, and on Monday, he’s going to be training with the rest of the team,” Ancelotti revealed after Brazil’s 3–0 win over Haiti.

“He will be available for the match against Scotland.”

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What Role Will Neymar Play for Brazil?

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Even with Ancelotti’s admission that Neymar will be available against Scotland, fans expecting a start for the Santos star would be wise to temper their expectations.

Having not played in nearly a month, Neymar is highly unlikely to be thrown straight into the starting lineup, particularly given the importance of the fixture in Brazil’s battle to finish top of Group C. Ancelotti’s side are top currently but only on goal difference and could fall as far as third if results go against them.

As a result, a spot on the bench is most likely for Neymar who, if needed, can be introduced late on to try and add some of his trademark attacking flair. He shone for Brazil during qualifying but, three years and some serious injuries later, should not be expected to rediscover that form quickly.

While known primarily as a winger, Neymar has spent his recent months operating in central roles, either as a striker or an attacking midfielder. Ancelotti’s plan for him is not yet clear but the boss clearly has plenty of options when it comes to finding minutes for Neymar.

An injury blow to Raphinha during the win over Haiti may open up a spot on the wing for Neymar, although Rayan, Luiz Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli may all be ahead of the team’s all-time top scorer in the pecking order.

A brief run-out from the bench may be the best Neymar can hope for against Scotland, but more minutes can be expected in the knockout stages.

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