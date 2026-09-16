Carlos Baleba Injury Update: Delayed Debut Given Boost by Michael Carrick

Manchester United have been unable to use summer signing Carlos Baleba since wrapping up a $94 million (£70 million) transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion, but the chance of the Cameroon international debuting within the next month is now high.

Baleba was already carrying an ankle injury when he traded England’s south coast for Manchester, having been forced to miss Brighton’s entire preseason. The hope was that he would be available after the first international break of the campaign and that timeline appears to have been an accurate prediction based on Michael Carrick’s fresh update.

After a few frustrating weeks of recovery and individual work, Baleba is now on the cusp of joining full training with his new colleagues.

“He’ll be back in and around the group at some point over the next week or so, so that means after [the] international [break], he should be in good shape,” Carrick told reporters.

Baleba remains out of contention for the midweek reunion against Brighton in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford. He also will not play when United travel to Fulham on Sunday, Sept. 20, the final match before the club calendar pauses.

It is no surprise that Baleba has been left out of Cameroon’s squad for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros and Republic of the Congo. He will spend that time training and building his fitness in Manchester, in the hope of making his debut as soon as possible.

“He’s desperate to get out there, be part of the group and train fully with the boys,” Carrick said.

When Will Baleba Make Man Utd Debut?

Baleba was unveiled at Old Trafford in late August. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United’s first match after the international break comes against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Oct. 10. By then, Baleba will have had around three weeks to train at full intensity, taking advantage of the unusually long international window sanctioned by FIFA.

This pause is an amalgamation of the typical September and October breaks, with some national teams playing as many as four times over the two-and-a-half weeks.

Carrick could certainly use Baleba, given that United’s schedule is relentless in October, through to the November international break. In the space of one month, they play eight times, potentially nine with a win over Brighton this week and progression in the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd’s Busy Schedule After International Break

Date Opponent Competition Oct. 10, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur (H) Premier League Oct. 13, 2026 Atético Madrid (A) Champions League Oct. 18, 2026 Leeds United (A) Premier League Oct. 21, 2026 Como (A) Champions League Oct. 25, 2026 Bournemouth (H) Premier League Oct. 28, 2026 potential fixture Carabao Cup Oct. 31, 2026 Chelsea (A) Premier League Nov. 3, 2026 Roma (H) Champions League Nov. 7, 2026 Aston Villa (H) Premier League

Baleba Balances Man Utd Midfield

Man Utd’s other midfielders are primarily ball-players. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Baleba was seen as the final piece of Manchester United’s midfield rebuild this summer, a more destructive, defensive kind of player following the earlier arrivals of utility midfielder Andrey Santos and creative passer Youri Tielemans.

The 22-year-old had been a target for the club in 2025 but a price tag that would have made him only the fourth Premier League midfielder to move for at least £100 million proved prohibitive. A year later, United were able to negotiate a much more financially acceptable deal.

“He’s obviously a quality player,” Carrick said this week. “It’s why we brought him here and he balances off the dynamics of the midfield particularly well.”

Baleba is likely to be a starter in United’s best midfield, particularly in games against strong opponents where the team needs defensive protection. It may be that Carrick feels he can sacrifice that presence in other contests against weaker teams where more possession is expected, with the onus on his players to probe and break down stubborn defenses.