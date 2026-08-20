Carlos Baleba’s Potential Jersey Numbers at Man Utd

Manchester United could soon make Carlos Baleba the club’s fourth first-team signing of the summer, with reports of advancing talks with Brighton & Hove Albion following a first formal offer worth $88.6 million (£65 million) being made.

Baleba was first identified as a target in the summer of 2025, only for a prohibitive nine-figure price tag forcing United to drop that interest as quickly as it was established. Now, the Cameroon international could move for much less and complete a midfield rebuild.

Baleba, who rose to prominence during a breakout 2024–25 but had a more understated 2025–26 campaign, is the destructive defense-first midfielder that Michael Carrick’s squad has been lacking—even after the existing captures of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

He ought to bring balance and is the most direct replacement for Casemiro. Tielemans is an accomplished line-breaking passer, with Santos something of an all-rounder.

The Red Devils came into the transfer window needing three new additions for the center of the pitch and will likely leave it having achieved that.

Aside from midfielders, backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow has joined on a free transfer, while the U-21s squad has been boosted by the additions of winger Tynan Thompson, goalkeeper Kit Margetson and midfielder Cristian Orozco. In time, the first team might benefit from them, too.

Baleba’s Potential Jersey Numbers at Man Utd

Baleba cannot keep the 17 shirt he wears for Brighton. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Baleba is closing in on a Manchester United transfer with a recent history of wearing 17 on his back for both Brighton and Cameroon. That jersey was actually vacant at United when the summer began, but was assigned to Santos last month.

Baleba had previously used 20 at Brighton during his formative seasons at the club—and that one is currently open in Manchester. His other jersey of choice since a first-team breakthrough with Lille wearing 35, is 24 from the most recent Africa Cup of Nations last December and January.

Again, that jersey is available, although it would need taking away from André Onana—on loan at Trabzonspor for a second season—to be reassigned. Onana has kept his United jersey so far, but perhaps because it hasn’t served a purpose for anyone else. Marcus Rashford lost his 10 jersey to Matheus Cunha last season and now requires a new shirt, while Senne Lammens inherited 1 from Altay Bayındır soon after his fellow goalkeeper joined Celta Vigo on loan.

Available Shirt Numbers at Man Utd

Number Last Worn by 9 Rasmus Højlund 14 Christian Eriksen 20 Diogo Dalot 21 Antony 24 André Onana (currently on loan) 28 Facundo Pellistri 29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 31 Senne Lammens 33 Tyler Fredricson

Marcus Rashford has worn 9 in preseason but is yet to be officially assigned a number. He had also previously been tipped to take over 14, his jersey during the loan at Barcelona last season.

Shirt Numbers That Could Become Available

Player exits are not generally expected at this stage. | Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

At this point of the summer, departures are not generally expected. Rashford could leave if a big offer from one of Europe’s top leagues comes in, but that appears increasingly unlikely.

There’s still a fading question mark over Joshua Zirkzee, which would free up 11 should the Dutchman move on—Juventus persistently remain linked with a loan.

Any chance of Manuel Ugarte leaving the club ended when he got hurt at the World Cup.

The only other conceivable change is if Rashford does not start wearing 9 full time and Benjamin Šeško takes it instead, thereby opening up 30 as a consequence.