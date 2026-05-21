Casemiro Closes on Man Utd Exit Which ‘Runs Afoul’ of MLS Transfer Rules

All signs point towards Casemiro joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, but the reported negotiations are thought to “run afoul” of Major League Soccer’s conventions when it comes to Discovery Rights.

Once Casemiro confirmed that he would not extend his Manchester United contract, despite widespread outcry for “one more year,” a long list of suitors quickly formed. Despite continuing to impress in the Premier League and ahead of a summer in which he will anchor Brazil’s midfield at the World Cup, the 34-year-old appears content to leave the European elite.

Offers from the Saudi Pro League have been forthcoming, but it appears as though Casemiro is intrigued by a move to MLS. LA Galaxy acted quickest, securing the Discovery Rights for the five-time Champions League winner. This uniquely MLS procedure entitles clubs to the right of first refusal and was designed to prevent rival teams from competing against one another for the same player.

Lionel Messi (left) and Casemiro have faced off 20 times for club and country. | CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

Inter Miami appear to have ignored that convention and are in advanced discussions with Casemiro, according to The Athletic.

While this is not in the spirit of laws, the Herons wouldn’t be the first club to snag a player on a rivals’ Discovery List. Financial compensation is typically deployed to smooth over this wrinkle, but no agreement has yet been reached in the case of Casemiro.

The report confidently declares that the Brazil international “wants” to play for Miami and “a deal is expected to be reached.” However, it has not been a straightforward process to get there.

Casemiro Rejects ‘Multiple’ Contract Offers

Casemiro's resurgence is a testament to his character.@LyesBouzidi10 can't speak highly enough of the Man United midfielder. pic.twitter.com/h2z9SBxZCo — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 7, 2026

LA Galaxy did not let their Discovery Rights pass idly by. The West Coast franchise are thought to have conducted “numerous conversations” with Casemiro and his camp, putting “multiple” offers on the table only to have each rebuffed.

No agreement has yet been struck with Miami, but hopes are high that an arrangement can be found. Unlike the Galaxy—or any club on the continent—the Herons boast the allure of playing alongside a player of Messi’s caliber.

Casemiro, as a Brazilian former Real Madrid star, has spent his entire career competing directly against the Argentine Barcelona icon. As Casemiro has admitted himself, he would welcome the chance to play alongside Messi for once.

Casemiro’s Salary Complication

Casemiro became a fan favorite at Man Utd. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Moving to MLS comes at a cost—or rather, a lack of one. As Miami have already filled up their three Designated Player slots (Messi is joined by Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame as the club’s top earners), Casemiro would be restricted to a contract of less than $2 million until the end of 2026. For context, United’s highest-paid player is currently thought to collect around $20 million each year.

However, if there is any club that can find a workaround, it’s Inter Miami. The side co-owned by David Beckham have structured delayed deals with the likes of De Paul and Jordi Alba in the past which have come with DP status at a later stage of their careers on South Beach.

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