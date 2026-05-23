‘I Know’—Casemiro’s Next Club After Man Utd Accidentally Confirmed by New Teammate

Inter Miami forward Telasco Segovia inadvertently confirmed that Casemiro would be joining him in Florida, claiming with some certainty: “I know Casemiro is coming.”

Manchester United’s defensive totem has enjoyed a career renaissance at Old Trafford this season. After tumbling towards mockery during the dark days of the 2023–24 campaign, Casemiro has embarked upon a remarkable individual rejuvenation, returning to the heights which helped him win five Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old’s form has been so impressive United’s fans and several players have openly appealed for “one more year” of his services. Those pleas have fallen on deaf ears as Casemiro sails towards free agency and, as reports have repeatedly trailed, a move to MLS. Now there has been some premature (and unplanned) confirmation that his landing spot will be Miami.

Telasco Segovia (left) was the one that broke the news. | Chris Carter/MLS/Getty Images

During a conversation with assembled reporters, Miami forward Segovia reiterated his desire to play in Europe at some point in his career after sharing training sessions with some of the best to ever feature on the continent. Lionel Messi’s teammate now has a new star to count upon. “I know Casemiro is coming—he’s a great player,” Segovia let slip, as captured by Olé.

In a half-hearted attempt to backpedal, the 23-year-old added: “If he does come, he’s more than welcome; he’ll bring a lot to the team, and I think he’s going to give us so much.”

Segovia’s revelation is not entirely out of the blue. Recent reports have described Miami as on the cusp of securing Casemiro’s official agreement after outmaneuvering MLS rivals LA Galaxy, who are thought to have seen multiple contract offers rebuffed by the in-demand Brazilian. However, the accidental confirmation can now allow fans to picture Casemiro in a pink shirt with more certainty.

When Could Casemiro Makes His Inter Miami Debut?

Lionel Messi (right) could welcome an old rival to Miami. | Michael Chisholm/MLS/Getty Images

Like all MLS clubs, Inter Miami will take a break during the World Cup. After Sunday’s clash with Philadephia Union at Nu Stadium, the Herons won’t be back in action until July 22 when Chicago Fire come to town.

Should Casemiro’s Brazil make it all the way to the World Cup final on July 19, it’s unlikely he will be called upon for that visit from the Fire. The ageing midfielder has been granted a reprieve for United’s final game of the Premier League to best prepare for the upcoming tournament, which is expected to be his last for Brazil, and will need ample time to recover after playing a full European club season which began back in August.

United have been subjected to an unusually uncluttered schedule thanks to their past failings. A lack of any continental competition coupled by a pair of early cup exits ensured that the Red Devils would sometimes go three weeks between fixtures. However, at this advanced stage of his career, Casemiro’s physical preparation cannot be rushed, especially considering his potential importance to Inter Miami.

Following the retirement of Sergio Busquets, the reigning MLS Cup champions have proven to be desperately leaky. Miami have conceded a division-high eight goals from fast breaks in just 14 league games this year. Casemiro’s first objective will be to shore up that soft center.

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