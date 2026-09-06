Is 16-Year-Old Cavan Sullivan Already Ready for Man City?

The name “Cavan Sullivan” has completely permeated Major League Soccer.

The Philadelphia Union’s 16-year-old wonder kid set yet another record on Saturday night after scoring a 75th-minute rebound in the 2–0 victory over CF Montréal. It was a left-footed blast, which the attack-minded midfielder celebrated by performing LeBron James’s infamous ‘Chalk Toss,’ an ode to Philadelphia 76ers’ recent offseason acquisition of the basketball legend.

Back in 2024, Sullivan, at 14 years, 293 days old, overtook former soccer prodigy Freddy Adu to become the youngest player ever to debut in the league. Sullivan is no stranger to making history, and Saturday’s goal wrote some more.

Notching his fifth goal contribution in as many games, the Philly native broke another long-held Adu record, this time for the most goal contributions by a player 16 or younger in a single season. Adu had 10 goal contributions in 2005, and Sullivan is now up to 11—four goals and seven assists—with no sign of slowing down.

Cavan Sullivan slams it! 🔥



The 16-year-old doubles the Philadelphia lead and celebrates Lebron-style. pic.twitter.com/Wb3QVa0ldx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 6, 2026

“I was in the box, that’s where things happen,” Sullivan told reporters post-game. “I followed it up ... it was at that awkward height where it just slid right in. No, I’m really happy.

“And the celly, I was waiting to do that for a while. I had Kim, our photographer, holding the chalk for multiple games. I just kept missing out on it, or I was away. But tonight, great crowd, and it was the perfect time.”

Across all competitions this season, Sullivan is up to 14 goal contributions (seven goals and seven assists across 27 outings), half of which have come in the past month in just six appearances. Sullivan attests his surge in form to the appointment of interim manager Ryan Richter, who has increased trust in the teenager, understands his potential and has given him more consistent minutes as a starter on the pitch.

“He is finishing plays off,” Richter said post-match. “Getting himself into positions to score goals that don’t all need to be like his goal against Red Bull [New York on Aug. 29], when he makes an incredible individual play.

“You can contribute to the game and get your goals and assists, be decisive and productive in the game by being in the right place at the right time. And that’s where he was tonight, and he finished the play well.”

Sullivan’s attacking prowess has been integral to the Union’s own resurgence, going undefeated in the last eight leagues matches to climb from the depths of last place in the league to now ninth in the Eastern Conference. It is the first time all season that the Union have occupied a playoff spot in the standings.

The teenager’s Homegrown contract includes a clause that sees him cross the Atlantic and join English Premier League giant Manchester City when he turns 18 years old. Taking no time at all to dominate MLS, the shining star appears ready for a more competitive stage and perhaps an even bigger spotlight.

‘Keep in Touch’—Cavan Sullivan Eyes Premier League Future

Sullivan was electric on Saturday night. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Dominating MLS obviously occupies Sullivan’s mind; however, the youngster is keeping tabs across the pond too.

“We keep in touch,” Sullivan tells Sports Illustrated about the blue side of Manchester. “But mainly I’m just focused on doing my thing here.”

The Cityzens had a busy season in the summer transfer window, acquiring a whole new—and mightily expensive—midfield ahead of the 2026–27 season, one that Sullivan could feasibly be a part of further down the line

New manager Enzo Maresca most notably acquired Enzo Fernández from Chelsea through 2031 for a Premier League record-matching $169 million (£125 million), excluding bonuses. The Argentine superstar joined other pricey signings, Elliot Anderson ($153 million, £116 million) andAyyoub Bouaddi ($117 million, £86 million), in the center of the park to create a new midfield worth a whopping $439 million (£327 million). Anderson and Bouaddi are also signed through 2031, remaining in Manchester long after Sullivan plans to arrive in 2028.

“They got some really good signings, guys on long-term contracts and maybe future teammates,” Sullivan adds. “It’s cool to see and think about.”