Cavan Sullivan Suffers Injury Setback Two Weeks Out From USMNT Competitive Matches

Cavan Sullivan was sidelined with an ankle injury on Saturday, and the repercussions for the Philadelphia Union were felt immediately. But what will it mean for the U.S. men’s national team?

The Union saw their dreamy, 15-game unbeaten streak snapped, losing 2–1 to the New England Revolution at Subaru Park in a match that had significant implications on the MLS Cup playoffs and now puts a coveted top-four seed in the Eastern Conference much further out of Philadelphia’s reach. It was the team’s first regular season loss since May 24, a run that was first ignited on July 22 post-World Cup and aligned perfectly with Sullivan’s newfound spot in the starting lineup.

Prior to the World Cup, the 17-year-old winger started just six MLS matches for the Union dating back to February. Since the World Cup—and the appointment of interim manager Ryan Richter—Sullivan had been included in every single regular season starting lineup except one (Sept. 26), due to conflicting international duty with the USMNT.

Sullivan, who is now up to seven goals and 14 assists this season, suffered a knock to his ankle in last week’s draw with Charlotte FC. The fiery teenager fought through the pain, though, seeing out all 90 minutes. His condition had not improved by midweek, causing him to miss Wednesday’s training session. But when he returned to the pitch for practice the following day, it seemed as if he would be ready to battle the Revolution.

“He’s all good,” Richter told reporters Thursday, quelling any concerns. “He took a knock in the game on Saturday against Charlotte, and we’re just trying to manage that through this week. But he should be available for Saturday. So he was out on the field today, but like I said, just managing that through the week and trying to get him so that he’s at his best for this weekend.”

Except injury quickly proved more serious. Sullivan was listed as out in the league’s availability report on Friday night, and he could only watch from the bench as his team struggled unsuccessfully to mount a comeback against the Revolution.

When Will Cavan Sullivan Return to the Pitch?

Sullivan is expected to be called up next month. | Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The status and severity of Sullivan’s ankle injury is not yet known, nor is his projected timeline for recovery, sources at the Union tell Sports Illustrated. The Union’s playoff push aside, Sullivan will be needed for the USMNT’s upcoming November camp. That leaves him only two weeks to return to full strength.

The Stars and Stripes are set to convene on Nov. 9, ahead of two-consecutive matches against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, their first competitive fixtures since the 2026 World Cup. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be adamant to continue the team’s perfect record after going 4–0 in the September-October international window. He’ll likely lean on the teenage prodigy to do so.

Sullivan is arguably the team’s strongest winger option at the moment, especially in light of Christian Pulisic’s continued struggles. Although he has just three caps at the senior international level, Sullivan has quickly gained worldwide popularity and become the new face of the USMNT, replacing Pulisic in that regard as well.

He was a true difference-maker last camp, earning a starting spot in the clashes with Peru and Mexico. At 17 years and five days old, he became the USMNT’s youngest goal-scorer in history, helping the team secure an eventual 3–0 win over El Tri, the first victory over its bitter Concacaf rival of Pochettino’s tenure.