Cesc Fabregas Responds to Chelsea Job Opening Following Rosenior’s Firing

After Liam Rosenior was fired as Chelsea’s manager on Wednesday, it wasn’t long before speculation began circulating around the return of Cesc Fàbregas, to which the former Chelsea standout-turned-manager has now responded.

The 38-year-old Spain international spent five years as a player for Chelsea from 2014–2019 after stints at Arsenal and Barcelona, recording 105 starts and serving as a key member of the Blues’ midfield. He left Stamford Bridge having won the Premier League twice (2015, 2017), the Carabao Cup once (2015) and the FA Cup once (2018).

He took over as manager for Como in 2023 and has since led the club to great heights with his tactical IQ and man-management ability, including promotion to Serie A in 2024 after a 21-year wait. Como finished 10th in Italy’s top flight last season and currently sits sixth, still in competition for Champions League qualification. Como also reached the Coppa Italia semifinals this week, but lost to Inter 3–2.

Como president Mirwan Suwarso spoke out first on Friday to address the speculation.

“If that makes him happy, that’s him,” Suwarso told City AM about the potential Premier League move for Fàbregas, who also holds a minority stake in Como. “You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible, but at the end of the day, we don’t own him.

“He’s free to go to Chelsea if he wishes.”

What Was Cesc Fàbregas’s Response?

Cesc Fàbregas would be a popular hire. | Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Fàbregas immediately shutdown the speculation.

“Nothing to say about that, it’d be stupid to think about that now,” Fàbregas said Friday, per Fabrizio Romano. “My focus is on the next game against Genoa.”

“I believe I will continue my chapter as Como head coach. Focus on next games,” he added.

Rosenior, who signed a nearly six-year contract with Chelsea on Jan. 6., was fired after 106 days of his 2001 day contract. The nail in the coffin for Rosenior’s release was Chelsea’s humiliating 3–0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night, which marked their fifth consecutive league game without scoring a goal, an unfortunate streak the club hasn’t experienced since 1912.

Interim manager Calum McFarlane will take over for the remainder of the season, as Chelsea returns to action on Sunday for the FA Cup semifinals against Leeds.

With a move for Fàbregas ruled out, other potential permanent replacements for Rosenior include recent Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso and current Fulham manager Marco Silva.

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