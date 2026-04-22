Four Managers Chelsea Should Consider to Replace Under-Fire Liam Rosenior

“I understand their frustration,” Liam Rosenior said of increasing anger towards him from Chelsea fans. “It’s my job as the head coach and the manager of the football club. The buck stops with me. I have thick skin and I understand why the fans are frustrated. I’m frustrated with the performances we’re putting in.”

The under-fire 41-year-old was responding to questions fielded regarding his future at Stamford Bridge after Tuesday night’s woeful 3–0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion—the club’s fifth straight league loss without scoring and a seventh defeat from eight games—having admitted he needs results “now” only a few days earlier.

Time is a precious commodity at Chelsea and it’s already running low for Rosenior, who was only appointed in January. The ex-Strasbourg coach is the club’s ninth manager over the past decade and could soon make way for the 10th should the Blues continue on their current trajectory.

Here are four managers Chelsea should consider if they choose to replace Rosenior.

Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola is leaving Bournemouth. | IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Andoni Iraola leaves Bournemouth with his stock at an all-time high. The Spaniard arrived at the Vitality Stadium in 2023 and has since earned widespread renown for his tactical acumen and high-intensity approach, helping the Cherries consistently survive the loss of their prized assets in the transfer market. Confirmation of his end-of-season departure comes as a major blow for the south coast side.

Bournemouth are currently in the hunt for European qualification for the first time in their history and Iraola would be the man most responsible for that achievement. The 43-year-old has developed a winning culture on the south coast, supported by offensive-minded, free-flowing tactics designed to excite supporters and smother opponents.

Iraola’s credentials certainly make him a viable candidate for many elite jobs this summer. Initially expected to take over at the club he supports and represented as a player, Athletic Club, a return to the Basque region now appears unlikely, leaving the door ajar for a Premier League stay.

Whether Iraola can manage the increased expectations and pressures that come with coaching Chelsea is unclear, but the departing Bournemouth manager could certainly revolutionize on-field performances with his brand of high-octane soccer.

Filipe Luís

The ex-Chelsea defender has done fantastic work in Brazil. | MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Just several hours after guiding Flamengo to an 8–0 triumph back at the beginning of March, Filipe Luís was unceremoniously dumped by the Brazilian giants, despite guiding them to incredible success. The ex-Chelsea defender had won Flamengo their fourth Copa Libertadores title last year, forging a reputation as one of the game’s brightest young coaches prior to his surprise sacking.

Flamengo’s loss could be Chelsea’s gain. The 40-year-old, who spent just one season at Stamford Bridge, is now a free agent and eagerly anticipating his next chapter. European clubs had already been touted with snapping up Luís before his Flamengo exit and such rumors are certain to circulate again this summer.

Luís’s burgeoning reputation has been built on solid foundations. Flamengo were an organized outfit and versatile in their approach, yet forward-thinking soccer was always the priority for the South American behemoths. Luís also knows what it takes to clinch titles, averaging a trophy every 14 games during his stint with Flamengo.

Reports suggest Chelsea spoke with Luís before appointing Rosenior, meaning the Brazilian may well be towards the top of their list of alternatives.

Cesc Fàbregas

Como’s rise has been down to Cesc Fàbregas. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Another former Chelsea representative among the most well-respected young managers on the planet is Cesc Fàbregas. The former midfielder’s intelligence was always on show during his playing career, five years of which was spent at Stamford Bridge, and the Spaniard’s deep understanding of the game has helped him transform Italian up-and-comers Como.

The Serie A side have spent big since returning to the top flight, but Fàbregas’s tactical IQ and impressive man-management ability have ensured funds have not been wasted. Como’s ascent is largely down to their 38-year-old coach, who has them currently competing for Champions League qualification and took them to the Coppa Italia semifinals.

Fàbregas has been frowned upon by Italy’s traditionalists, unapologetically suave and willing to discuss his tactical philosophy at any opportunity. He’s in the running to be named Serie A’s Manager of the Season and few outside of Italy could begrudge him the accolade as Como continue to blossom.

Fàbregas certainly understands the pressures of representing an elite side. The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea player is unflappable, however, a smooth talker capable of handling the intensity of the spotlight. The Blues would be remiss to ignore a coach with such immense potential.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is out of work. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Xabi Alonso ticked off one of his former clubs by being appointed Real Madrid manager last summer. Seven months was all he was given at the Santiago Bernabéu and the Spaniard might have to reject nostalgia when selecting his next club—Bayern Munich more than happy with Vincent Kompany in place and Liverpool reportedly unlikely to part ways with Arne Slot despite a disastrous campaign.

The 44-year-old’s reputation has been knocked by his premature Madrid departure, but finding a new position should prove no issue as his incredible transformation of 2023–24 domestic double winners Bayer Leverkusen prevails. Earning acclaim for playing expansive and tactically flexible soccer en route to a first ever Bundesliga title for the German side, he will waltz into another top job soon.

Chelsea is something of a poisoned chalice, but it remains an overwhelmingly attractive proposition. An elite squad, seemingly unlimited funds and the allure of competing for top prizes could entice Alonso, who has a firm understanding of the Premier League’s demands from his Liverpool days.

Another promising Spanish coach with an impressive CV and bags of potential, Alonso is certain to be among the candidates if Chelsea pivot from Rosenior.

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