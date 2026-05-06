Champions League Prize Money: How Much Arsenal Earned by Reaching the Final

“Incredible,” “special,” “unique.” A visibly emotional Mikel Arteta used a lot of words to describe Arsenal’s qualification for their first Champions League final in 20 years.

“Lucrative,” was not one of them—but could have been.

The banishing of demons that took place at the Emirates as Arsenal deservedly scrapped their way past Atlético Madrid was a cathartic experience. The celebrations which followed on the pitch and in the streets of north London showed how special the occasion was on a purely human level. Yet, modern soccer is governed by finances as much as feelings.

In the cold world of spreadsheets, Arsenal’s Champions League run has been just as seismic as it has been from an emotional standpoint.

Arsenal Earnings From 2025–26 Champions League Run

From Hale End to Arsenal history. pic.twitter.com/TNQEYRn62w — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 5, 2026

Category Arsenal Value Participation Fee $21.9 million Estimated Value Pillar $43.5 million Prize Money $101.8 million Total Earnings $167.2 million

Data via Swiss Ramble. Values converted from € to $ at the time of publication.

Every team that makes it into the competition’s opening league phase immediately banks $21.9 million (€18.6 million)—more than Arsenal earned from their first sale of the summer, for some comparison.

UEFA’s “value pillar” is also pre-determined. A whopping $1 billion from the total prize fund pool is divvied up based upon the historic performance of each club and the association they play in.

A team from a valuable market (one which a lot of people will tune in to watch on television) with a history of deep runs in European competition will earn the most. It’s a convenient way of keeping the rich, rich and the poor, poor. This explains why Manchester City are estimated to make the most from this revenue stream, per the Swiss Ramble.

As a Premier League side that has been in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the past two Champions League seasons, Arsenal sat a respectable seventh in this particular category, taking home somewhere in the region of $43.5 million.

The Gunners, however, are in a league of their own when it comes to the prize money dished out for actual performances on the pitch.

Breakdown of Arsenal’s Performance Prize Money

Achievement Value Eight league phase wins $19.7 million Finishing first in the league phase $15 million Reaching the last 16 $12.9 million Reaching the quarterfinals $14.7 million Reaching the semifinals $17.6 million Reaching the final $21.7 million Total $101.8 million

UEFA offered up $2.5 million for every league phase victory (and around $820,000 for a draw). Arsenal were the only team to record eight straight wins across the opening round of matches, finishing top of the league phase table, which came with a bonus of $15 million. All eight teams which automatically qualified for the round of 16 also pocketed $12.9 million in additional bonuses.

By making their way through to the final, passing through each round which comes with its own financial incentive, Arsenal have racked up more than $100 million from playing prize money alone.

When all the surface numbers are tallied together, the Gunners walk away with around $167.2 million. To put that abstract figure into some context, only five clubs on the planet recorded a larger net spend in last summer’s transfer window. Arsenal’s European run has effectively funded their business in the coming weeks.

How Much Arsenal Would Earn for Winning the Champions League Final

Only two teams can make it to Budapest to fight for the Champions League title. | Alex Pantling/UEFA/Getty Images

Actually winning the biggest match European soccer has to offer only comes with the relatively modest prize of an extra $7.6 million. However, the victor also gets the bonus of competing in the UEFA Super Cup—the annual semi-exhibition fixture between the winners of the Champions League and Europa League—which brings the financial reward of $4.7 million.

The glory of becoming the first Arsenal team to ever lift the big-earned trophy should be more inviting than those figures.

How Arsenal’s Champions League Earnings Compare to Rest of Premier League

Pep Guardiola is aiming to lift his fifth league title in six seasons. | Catherine Ivilll/AMA/Getty Images

Team Champions League Exit Round Total Earnings Arsenal Final $167.2 million Liverpool Quarterfinal $128.7 million Man City Last 16 $114 million Chelsea Last 16 $108.2 million Tottenham Last 16 $99.2 million Newcastle Last 16 $76.7 million

A swollen six Premier League teams competed in this season’s edition of the Champions League, with all half-dozen gatecrashing the round of 16. That was the stage at which four bid farewell to the competition, yet Manchester City and Chelsea still made more than $100 million from their supposedly unsuccessful European sojourns. Tottenham Hotspur narrowly missed out on nine digits, but that revenue will be cherished should they face the costly prospect of relegation.

Liverpool unsurprisingly earned the second most among the Premier League clubs because they were the only ones to join Arsenal in the quarterfinals. Newcastle United banked considerably less than their compatriots despite also reaching the last-16 thanks chiefly to their lack of European pedigree.

Newcastle are estimated to only boast the 24th highest sum from the value pillar slice of revenue thanks to their limited recent experience of continental competition. The club’s playoff tie against Qarabağ was their first-ever knockout match in the Champions League.

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