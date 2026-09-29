Chelsea Dealt Fresh Injury Scare at Their Most Vulnerable Position

Alarm bells sounded at Stamford Bridge on Monday night after midfielder Roméo Lavia limped off the pitch in Belgium’s UEFA Nations League clash against France.

Injuries have defined the 22-year-old’s Chelsea career since he joined the club in the summer of 2023, missing more games than he’s played ever since the Blues beat Liverpool in the race to acquire him.

This season, though, Lavia has been available whenever Xabi Alonso called on him, featuring in six of Chelsea’s opening seven games of the term—five from the start.

Still, Lavia is yet to play 90 minutes in an official match since joining Chelsea, and in his first career start for Belgium, he exited the pitch limping after 85 minutes.

The midfielder was excellent against France, but the sight of him asking for medical attention on the ground and then gingerly walking off the pitch immediately raised concerns back in west London.

Lavia Gives Encouraging Update After Injury Scare

Romeo Lavia (bottom) went to the ground before limping off the pitch against France. | Vincent Kalut/Photonews/Getty Images

Muscular injuries have been a thorn in Lavia’s side over the last three years, so it’s only normal that Monday’s incident had fans sweating over his status.

Fortunately for Chelsea and Belgium, Lavia revealed that he didn’t suffer any type of injury; he was simply battling with cramps and had to be substituted.

“It had been a long time since I’d played at such an intensity,” Lavia told Belgian outlet DH. “It’s a process. From the start, I felt very comfortable; it’s the kind of match everyone loves to play. It’s all coming naturally.”

Lavia was one of the standout players for Mark van Bommel’s side against Les Bleus. He didn’t misplace a single one of his 37 pass attempts and registered 10 defensive contributions in the narrow 1–0 defeat, with Michael Olise’s brilliant winner happening once the Chelsea man had left the pitch.

Chelsea will be relieved that Lavia’s withdrawal wasn’t the result of any serious fitness issue. Plus, the Blues are no doubt excited the talented midfielder is finally performing at a high level consistently.

Chelsea Need Lavia Now More Than Ever

Romeo Lavia should play an important role under Xabi Alonso. | Alexander Canillas/MB Media/Getty Images

The presence of Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo allowed Chelsea to overcome Lavia’s injury issues for the entirety of his Chelsea career. Now, the Blues need the Belgian to be fit given Caicedo had been dealing with an injury since the start of the term and Fernández left to Manchester City.

After Chelsea failed to sign a Fernández replacement, captain Reece James has played much of the season alongside Lavia in midfield, but now the injury-prone Englishman is dealing with a fresh fitness issue, confirmed by England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Lavia was given the night off in Chelsea’s dreadful 3–0 defeat against Brentford prior to the international break. Jordan Henderson and Valentín Barco completed Alonso’s midfield double pivot, with the former making his first Chelsea appearance and the latter his maiden Premier League start.

Chelsea’s midfield depth is incredibly thin at the moment, making Lavia’s availability of paramount importance. Now more than ever, the Blues require Lavia to showcase why they spent £53 million ($68 million) to acquire him three summers ago.

With key players such as James, Caicedo, Cole Palmer and João Pedro dealing with injuries, Chelsea better hope Lavia’s explanation for his substitution against France is true and he’s able to participate against Bournemouth in their first match following the international break.