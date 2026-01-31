Chelsea’s Defender Search ‘Takes Dramatic Twist’ Ahead of Deadline Day

Chelsea are now looking at recalling centre back Mamadou Sarr from his loan with Strasbourg, but a report has revealed a potential stumbling block for the Blues to navigate.

Sarr enjoyed a prominent role under Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg and Fabrice Hawkins claims the Blues boss wants an immediate reunion at Stamford Bridge. The plan would be for him to take the place of Aarón Anselmino, whose own loan with Borussia Dortmund was controversially terminated earlier in the window.

Anselmino, however, is not keen on making the move and Strasbourg also do not want to give up Sarr without receiving a high-level alternative in his place, meaning Chelsea will continue to sweat over their defence heading into Deadline Day.

Chelsea’s Defensive Conundrum Heading Down to the Wire

Mamadou Sarr appears to be Chelsea’s preferred option. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It was back on Jan. 15 when it emerged Chelsea were ready to pursue a new central defender this winter. Over two weeks later, nothing has changed.

Talented Rennes youngster Jérémy Jacquet is the primary target but the French side have shown no willingness to authorise a mid-season departure and are looking for as much as €70 million (£60.7 million, $83.2 million) to entertain an exit.

That has seen Chelsea pivot towards an agreement which would leave Jacquet with Rennes until the summer. The problem with that, however, is that such a deal is thought to be of interest to both Liverpool and Bayern Munich as well.

The decision to recall Anselmino from a positive loan spell with Dortmund was met with real confusion by everyone involved, but the Argentine at least seemed primed for a significant role under Rosenior. Now, however, that does not appear to be the case.

It seems as though Chelsea’s preference would be to reunite Rosenior with Sarr but, even though BlueCo owns both clubs, things are not as simple as just swapping the loans around. Strasbourg’s dedicated officials want to keep Sarr, whose exit would cause further unrest among a fanbase already furious with its role as a perceived “feeder club” for Chelsea.

The clock is ticking for Chelsea, who run the risk of failing to complete any of their preferred dealings before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Negotiations with Jacquet are likely to prove even more complicated at this late stage of the window, given Rennes’ stance revolves around a reluctance to weaken their squad. The time to find a replacement for the 20-year-old is running out for Rennes and they will be well aware of that.

Even if a summer deal can be pre-agreed, that does not address Chelsea’s current issue, which is the need for a new centre back for the next six months.

Anselmino can be kept around, but just how much faith Chelsea or Rosenior have in the young Argentine is unclear, while Anselmino’s own feelings towards his future must be taken into account after he was seen visibly upset by his surprise departure from Dortmund.

Regardless of what happens in the coming days, Sarr will be back at Chelsea in the summer when his loan expires. The Blues will also welcome Levi Colwill back from an ACL injury before the start of next season—Rosenior has even suggested the youngster could play again this season—with Jacquet’s potential arrival only likely to add to the logjam.

