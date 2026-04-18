Chelsea Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of Man Utd Champions League Showdown

Liam Rosenior confirmed that Enzo Fernández is available for selection again without revealing whether the divisive Argentine would be welcomed straight back in from the first whistle.

“It’s crazy to say what the starting XI will be two days before a very big game,” Rosenior laughed at his prematch press conference. “Enzo has been training with the group, he’s been training very, very well and it’s just business as usual in terms of the selection for the game.”

While Fernández’s return from Chelsea’s self-imposed two-game sanction represents a welcome boost for a side with just one win from their last seven Premier League games, the list of absentees for Saturday’s almighty Champions League showdown with Manchester United remains long.

Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah (prone) has been sidelined since mid-March. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Injury: Ankle

Ankle Return date: April 18 (vs. Man Utd)

After taking part in a “modified” training session, Chalobah was described as “very, very close” to a full return by Rosenior ahead of Saturday’s clash. The England hopeful started 29 of Chelsea’s first 30 Premier League fixtures this season, a remarkable level of consistency under three different coaches, before picking up an ankle issue in March.

If Rosenior’s diagnosis is to be trusted, there is every chance that he could return to the fold against United at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James

Chelsea’s captain has suffered another hamstring injury. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring Return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

When comparing Reece James to Chalobah, Rosenior revealed that his captain was “a little bit further away” from a return to fitness. That is to be expected.

Initial reports suggested that James would be out for two months with a hamstring injury, placing his World Cup involvement in doubt. However, new updates predicted a return at the start of May which fits with Rosenior’s guarded timeline. If James can get some minutes against Nottingham Forest at the start of the month, that could set him up for a full return for the clash with Liverpool on May 9.

Filip Jorgensen

Liam Rosenior briefly tried something new with Jörgensen. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury: Groin

Groin Return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

The battle for Chelsea’s No. 1 spot did not last long. Rather than any credit to Robert Sánchez, Filip Jörgensen’s groin injury swiftly curtailed any experimentation Rosenior had been plotting.

Sánchez hasn’t exactly thrived since his direct competition was forcibly sidelined at the start of March, shipping seven goals across his last three Premier League appearances.

Jamie Gittens

Jamie Gittens has torn his hamstring. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring Return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Has there ever been a more forgetful $65.6 million (£48.5 million) signing in Premier League history than Jamie Gittens? The former Borussia Dortmund winger is yet to score a top-flight goal for Chelsea and will not have the chance of ending that drought against Manchester United.

A torn hamstring has ruled the erratic forward out of action since January. A setback in training earlier this month is likely to delay his return until May, dramatically limiting his opportunities to actually make an impact before the campaign’s conclusion.

Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill’s injury left a huge hole in Chelsea's squad. | Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Knee Return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Rosenior has done his best to dampen excitement sparked by the sight of Levi Colwill back on the grass eight months after he underwent surgery on his torn ACL.

“When you have a long-term injury, such as the extent of Levi’s injury, you need a long rehab period,” the Chelsea boss said this week. “I want to make sure that he’s 100% right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for selection for our first team.”

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk hasn’t featured for Chelsea since November 2024. | IMAGO/Crystal Pi

Absence: Suspension

Suspension Return date: Unknown

The mystery of Mykhailo Mudryk continues to rumble on. The $109 million recruit hasn’t played a competitive game since November 2024 after being provisionally suspended for taking the banned substance meldonium. The FA have since charged Mudryk, who is still waiting to discover the exact duration of his ban if found guilty.

A vague “contract update” to the terms of his agreement with Chelsea surfaced earlier this month, adding another layer of intrigue to this particular case.

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