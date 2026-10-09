Chelsea’s Desperate Midfield Search Leads Xabi Alonso Back to Spain—Report

Another flashpoint emerged in the summer for Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona, and its lasting impact could reportedly see the midfielder thrust into Xabi Alonso’s arms at Chelsea.

The Dutchman, who arrived with great expectations after playing a leading role in Ajax’s fairytale to the Champions League semifinals in 2018–19, has had a rather complicated career in Catalonia.

When fit and firing, De Jong is one of Europe’s finest midfielders, and Hansi Flick has constantly reiterated his importance to what the German sets out to achieve every week. Still, it’s fair to say that even seven years after his €75 million ($84 million switch), De Jong has struggled to garner universal support from Culers (and the local media).

Resentment has been rife throughout his time at the club, primarily because of the mammoth salary he was reportedly on after joining in 2019. It was the sort of contract that thrust Barcelona into its perilous financial situation, meaning they couldn’t retain the great Lionel Messi in 2021.

Injuries have often arrived at inopportune moments for De Jong, too, and his latest, sustained at the World Cup, reportedly sparked a disagreement between club and player regarding the best course of action to take for his recovery. De Jong opted against surgery and is progressing well.

It’ll be a crucial period for the Dutchman once he returns, with competition rife and transfer interest unlikely to ever go away. He may be forced into a big decision next year.

Chelsea ‘Developing’ Interest in De Jong

Chelsea are light in midfield. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Manchester United most memorably made a play for De Jong while his old Ajax manager Erik ten Hag was at the helm of the Red Devils in 2022. De Jong would later admit he considered United’s offer before deciding to remain at Barcelona, so Casemiro rocked up at Old Trafford instead.

Fast forward to this summer and Man Utd completed a midfield rebuild without thinking about De Jong. But a Premier League rival may tempt the 29-year-old next year as they aim to bolster their engine room.

SPORT report Chelsea are keeping an eye on De Jong‘s situation at Barcelona. The Blues lost Enzo Fernández during the final week of the summer transfer window and were unable to sign a replacement on Deadline Day.

As a result, Xabi Alonso is rather short-handed in midfield. In their 3–0 defeat to Brentford before the international break, veteran Jordan Henderson partnered Valentín Barco as Moisés Caicedo and Reece James sat out injured. Roméo Lavia was an unused substitute in west London and has struggled to stay fit throughout his Chelsea career.

Fernández has undoubtedly left a gaping void at Stamford Bridge, even if Alonso has changed to a 3-4-2-1 and thus needs just two midfielders.

De Jong’s injury record may not be great, but his quality cannot be denied. Multiple clubs have tried to bring him to the Premier League in recent years, and it’ll take a serious effort from Chelsea to convince the Dutchman to leave Barcelona, unless there’s a serious breakdown in relations before the end of the season.

Dutchman Approaching Pivotal Point in Barcelona Career

De Jong is expected to return from injury this month. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

SPORT suggest De Jong remains committed to Barcelona, but there‘s no denying that he‘s reached a critical point in his career with the Blaugrana, even if his contract doesn’t expire until 2029.

The way De Jong and the Netherlands’ medical team handled his knee injury angered Flick, and although the club is ultimately happy with how the midfielder has recovered from the setback, local media would lead you to believe that tension is bubbling beneath the surface.

De Jong is confident that he’ll reclaim his starting role in Flick’s midfield, but he has his work cut out for him after Barça signed Rodri in the summer. With Pedri and Gavi both adored and Marc Bernal only getting better, the Dutchman doesn’t merely need to convince Flick. He also must prove to the skeptical factions of supporters that he’s worthy of playing a key role upon his return.

Flick believes the 29-year-old will be back in action slightly earlier than expected after he returned to training during the break. A first appearance of the season against Real Betis next weekend is in the cards, just in time for El Clásico on Oct. 25.