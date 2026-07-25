Five Chelsea Players Ex-Blues Boss Enzo Maresca Could Target for Man City

Manchester City are facing their biggest challenge in a decade following the departures of Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva and John Stones since the end of last season. Rodri could yet follow as Real Madrid finally start to reciprocate his feelings of attraction.

Enzo Maresca has swiftly been appointed Guardiola’s successor, hoping to oversee a seamless transition following in the footsteps of his former boss.

Before the possibility of Rodri leaving gained pace, City had already brought in Elliot Anderson in a club record transfer from Nottingham Forest—one that briefly made him the most expensive Englishman of all time. Even if the plan was more than likely to play him alongside Rodri.

Manchester City’s squad requires hole plugging and depth adding rather than a full rebuild.

Man City Resurrect Pedro Neto Interest

Maresca was clearly fond of Pedro Neto. | Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto/Getty Image

With a move for a winger on the cards, the Daily Mail reports that Chelsea’s Pedro Neto is a name under consideration. Yan Diomande and Ibrahim Mbaye are two others.

That would see a reunion for Neto with Maresca, under whom he made 77 appearances, contributed 27 goals and assists, and was the manager’s seventh most-used player in 2024–25.

This interest is not solely down to Maresca’s presence in Manchester, as City had been linked with Neto along with several other clubs back in 2024, prior to him signing with Chelsea.

But it does beg the question which other players that the Italian worked with at Stamford Bridge could become transfer considerations now that he has landed back at the Etihad Stadium.

Which Other Chelsea Players Could Man City Target?

Moisés Caicedo would be phenomenal, if unlikely. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

From a practical point of view, Malo Gusto would be a solid addition for Manchester City, given the poor depth at right back.

Matheus Nunes, a midfielder by trade, still remains the first choice for City, while homegrown talent Rico Lewis spent a lot of last season either out of favor or not healthy.

The major problem for City is a reported £75 million ($100 million) price tag.

The rest of the defense is in better shape, with Marc Guéhi already signed to effectively replace Stones in advance, and now Vitor Reis back in the building following a formative loan at Girona. Maresca also has three choices at left back; Nico O’Reilly, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Joško Gvardiol.

In midfield, Enzo Fernández had been a player of interest, but perhaps the better fit to now replace Rodri would be Moisés Caicedo, if rather fanciful. The Ecuador international would balance Anderson in a central midfield pairing, although would be close to impossible to sign.

What a homecoming this would be. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Speculation that Cole Palmer is homesick in London and longs to be back in Manchester won’t go away. Maresca never saw the same explosive breakout star that Mauricio Pochettino had the fortune of working with in 2023–24, but his talent and ability is primed for the right environment.

City recently handed Phil Foden a new contract, but that’s not to say there isn’t room for another fluid attacker when the team intends to be active in four competitions well into 2027. Were Palmer to return and regularly rotate with Foden and Rayan Cherki, City would be the envy of every team going.

Lastly, what about an upgrade on Omar Marmoush? The Egyptian made a blistering start to his City career upon arriving in January 2025, but was super disappointing last season and had scored only once in the Premier League before the start of May. Again, it wouldn’t be easy to persuade Chelsea to part with one of their best players, but step forward, João Pedro.

The Brazilian has never been a truly prolific striker but got 20 goals in 50 games last season and would provide solid support and cover for Erling Haaland.

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