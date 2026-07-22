Phil Foden Celebrates New Man City Contract With Enzo Maresca Message

Phil Foden says Manchester City’s squad are excited to reunite with new manager Enzo Maresca after putting pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Maresca, a former City academy manager, was Pep Guardiola’s assistant during the 2022–23 season before embarking on his own managerial career. He was handpicked as City’s dream replacement for Guardiola, who departed his post at the end of last season.

As he inked a new contract to commit himself to City until 2030, Foden revealed just how much of an impact Maresca had during his one season with the senior side.

“I can’t wait to work with Enzo again,” Foden confessed. “He was brilliant during the Treble season—someone all the players respected and loved working with.

“To have him back here is exciting.”

Foden Silences Transfer Speculation With New Contract

Foden will hope to get back to his best under Enzo Maresca. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

It was during Maresca’s season as assistant that Foden took a significant jump in his output in front of goal, and that progressed carried into the 2023–24 campaign as a return of 19 goals and eight assists saw him named the Premier League Player of the Season.

Matches those highs has been tough for Foden in the years that have followed, so much so that there were questions about his future and significant speculation about a summer exit from his boyhood side. For Foden, however, that was never an option.

“Committing my future to City means everything to me,” he told club channels. “Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and it’s always an honor to wear the shirt. It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more.

“I can only thank the Club, staff, teammates and fans who continue to put their faith in me and trust that I give everything I can for City and I hope I’ll be able to repay you for years to come.”

Phil Foden’s 2025–26 Premier League Statistics

*Stats via FotMob

Foden’s appearances were reduced in Guardiola’s last season.

City’s Director of Football: More to Come From Foden

Phil Foden has an extensive trophy collection. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Director of football Hugo Viana added: “Everyone at Manchester City is incredibly proud of Phil. He represents everything good about our Academy. He is a unique talent, and his creativity is a joy to watch.

“But none of what he has achieved would be possible without the focus, dedication and humility to work hard in every moment and absorb all of the knowledge available to him through our coaches and players.

“Given Phil joined City at the age of nine, his continued success is one that is celebrated in every corner of our club from the academy staff who helped develop him right through to the City fans who have backed him throughout.

“At 26, his development is still ongoing, and we look forward to seeing the player Phil can become over the coming years.”

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