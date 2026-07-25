‘Change of Heart’—How Real Madrid Went From Rodri Skeptics to Transfer Suitors

Rodri’s stance on a move to Real Madrid has long since been apparent.

Back in March, Manchester City’s defensive totem told reporters: “Would I like to play in Spain again, in La Liga, in Madrid? I would like to return, yes, obviously.”

When pushed on how his spell at Atlético Madrid would impact any such homecoming, Rodri shrugged: “Having played for Atlético before would not prevent me from playing for Real Madrid ... there are other players who have done that before. Maybe not direct transfers, but eventually.

“You can’t turn down one of the world’s best clubs.”

The issue for City’s wantaway star was a lack of mutual affection. In light of those comments, and the various links which have continued to tip Rodri for a move to the Bernabéu, it was widely reported that Madrid were not interested. That stance has since changed—and for the most quintessentially Real Madrid reasons imaginable.

Real Madrid’s Concerns Over Rodri

Rodri has struggled to stay consistently fit in recent times. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s chief reluctance regarding Rodri appeared to revolve around his ruinous recent injury record. Only a matter of days ago, it was revealed that the freshly crowned World Cup winner would have to undergo back surgery, sidelining him for an unspecified, but significant, amount of time.

Even before this latest setback, Rodri’s past two seasons have been beseiged by various fitness gripes. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner had to accept his award on crutches after tearing his ACL. Rodri rushed himself back to play a role in City’s Club World Cup campaign last summer only to then spend much of the 2025–26 season nursing various niggles.

Across the last two club seasons, Rodri sat out 74 games and a combined 416 days with knee, hamstring and groin complaints. But that wasn’t Real Madrid’s only concern.

The Spanish giants have operated under an unwritten age policy since Florentino Pérez re-assumed the role of club president in 2009. Real Madrid don’t usually invest in players who have left their 20s behind. Up until this summer, only three players aged 30 or above have moved to the Bernabéu, and none for a significant fee. That stance, however, has already begun to soften.

Real Madrid’s Over-30s Signings in Florentino Pérez’s Second Spell

Player (Club) Year Fee Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea) 2010 €8 million Diego López (Sevilla) 2013 €3.5 million Joselu (Espanyol) 2023 Loan (Eventually pay €2 million) Denzel Dumfries (Inter) 2026 €20 million

Rodri’s Transformative Summer

Spain midfielder Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Rodri enjoyed a glorious World Cup, so much so, in fact, that it is upheld as a leading factor behind Real Madrid’s willingness to now consider a move for the 30-year-old, The Athletic report.

Sitting at the base of Spain’s all-conquering midfield, Rodri failed to score or provide an assist. As many as 210 players made more interceptions than the defensive midfielder. Yet, he was an easy pick for the player of the entire tournament.

Rodri’s influence over Spain’s World Cup triumph could go unnoticed if your only experience of those matches were highlight packages and a glance at the stats sheet. But Luis de la Fuente’s “perfect computer” bent each contest to his will, constantly adjusting the tempo with seemingly simple passes that each contain an unspoken message to his teammates; a short ball rattled into someone’s feet is the signal to quicken the pace, one rolled laterally lets everyone catch their breath.

“With all due respect, and without wishing to offend anyone, I said that doubting Rodri was, quite obviously, an insult to one’s footballing intelligence,” De la Fuente gushed this summer. “He is the best player in the world in his position.”

The issue for Real Madrid is that they haven’t had anyone convincingly fill that position since Toni Kroos’s retirement in 2024. Incoming manager José Mourinho is not thought to have specifically requested Rodri, instead pointing towards that yawning chasm in midfield as one which needs to be filled, but it’s clear that he is a player who would suit the new coach.

Of the precious few 30-plus transfers which Pérez has greenlit, Mourinho has been responsible for the vast majority. During his first spell in the capital, the former Chelsea manager was reunited with his Stamford Bridge general Ricardo Carvalho and had Diego López brought in to compete with Iker Casillas. Already this summer, 30-year-old Denzel Dumfries has been purchased from Inter Milan to aid Mourinho’s rebuild.

As much as this is a Mourinho signing, it is also very much inkeeping with Madrid’s recent track record.

Real Madrid Give in to Familiar Allure

James Rodríguez (left) and Keylor Navas both had excellent World Cups before joining Real Madrid. | Visual China Group/Getty Images

In an age of detailed data analysis, extensive scouting and sophisticated psychological pre-checks, there has always been something instinctive about Real Madrid’s transfer strategy, particularly in windows after World Cups. Pérez has made a habit of buying some of the brightest talent to have shone on that global stage.

Germany’s 2010 midfield was transplanted from the Bundesliga to the Bernabéu that summer before the two most unexpected stars of 2014, James Rodríguez and Keylor Navas, made their way to the Spanish capital. The flow from the tournament to Madrid has slowed in recent years but Côte d’Ivoire’s Yan Diomande could join Rodri in adhering to a trend which goes way back.

Real Madrid’s Recent World Cup Signings

Player (Club) World Cup (Nation) Fee Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) 2022 (England) €127 million Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) 2018 (Belgium) €35 million James Rodríguez (Monaco) 2014 (Colombia) €75 million Toni Kroos (Bayern) 2014 (Germany) €25 million Keylor Navas (Levante) 2014 (Costa Rica) €13 million Ángel Di María (Benfica) 2010 (Argentina) €33 million Mesut Özil (Bremen) 2010 (Germany) €18 million Sami Khedira (Stuttgart) 2010 (Germany) €14 million

All the way back in 1958, Brazil’s wonderfully talented playmaker Didi claimed the World Cup Golden Ball before he was poached by Madrid. The free-kick specialist never quite got to grips with his new surroundings, notably clashing with the club icon Alfredo Di Stéfano during his solitary season in Spain.

While many of Madrid’s modern World Cup signings have proven to be successful, there is always a risk when snapping up a player in the wake of a stellar international showing.

“I was always wary of buying players on the back of good tournament performances,” former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once mused. “Sometimes, players get themselves motivated and prepared for World Cups and European Championships and, after that, there can be a levelling-off.”

Rodri’s glittering résumé obviously extends beyond his triumphant World Cup, but it would represent a gamble to ignore all the concerns which the club had harbored before one fine summer.

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