Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Premier League
Chelsea return to Premier League action for the first time in over a week when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.
Chelsea's season is on a downward spiral. After a strong start had them sitting second on Christmas, the Blues have won just two of their last nine games, falling to sixth in the standings during the poor run. Fans have gone from chanting "We've got our Chelsea back" to "We want our Chelsea back" in a span of two months, illustrating how sharply Chelsea's from has dipped in the Premier League.
Back on Dec. 1, Chelsea had one of their best performances of the season against Aston Villa. Now, Unai Emery's side will look to have the upper hand going into this weekend's match.
Enzo Maresca must figure out how to wake up a Chelsea attack that managed just one shot on target in over 180 minutes played against Brighton in their last two games. Injuries to Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke, plus the departure of João Félix during the January transfer window, have depleted Chelsea's front line.
Whatever the reason, Maresca and Chelsea must get out of their funk quickly or they risk falling out of the race for the Champions League places.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Aston Villa on Saturday, Feb. 22.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Jörgensen hasn't looked much more confident than Robert Sanchéz, but he'll remain as the starter in goal.
RB: Reece James—Chelsea's captain could return to the XI after playing just 25 minutes in the two-game series against Brighton.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo will come in for Trevoh Chalobah as Maresca continues to alternate the two.
CB: Levi Colwill—The England international has struggled without Wesley Fofana partnering him in the heart of defense.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella will once again have the freedom to crash the box when Chelsea are looking to send in crosses.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Although the Ecuadorian has recently looked tired late in games, he doesn't have a natural replacement that could give him a breather.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández drifts forward whenever a full back inverts into the midfield.
RW: Pedro Neto—With Madueke out injured, Neto must capitalize on his opportunity and help Chelsea get out of their attacking funk.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has failed to score or assist in Chelsea's last four Premier League games, the longest drought of his career with the club.
LW: Jadon Sancho—The former Manchester United winger has struggled recently and needs to become more influential in Chelsea's attacking efforts.
ST: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku doesn't seem to feel comfortable as a striker but he remains Chelsea's best option to lead the line.