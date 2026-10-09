Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Caicedo, James Bolster Alonso’s Midfield

Horrid memories of the Gtech Community Stadium are in the distant past for Chelsea thanks to the bumper international break, and Xabi Alonso’s Blues are out to ignite their campaign in October.

However, the Premier League seldom throws up walkover fixtures, and Bournemouth will have no interest in making life easy for the porous west Londoners on Saturday.

A depleted Chelsea were bullied by Brentford last time out, succumbing to a 3–0 defeat, with drastic action required from Alonso to stiffen his outfit. Some have called for a switch to a back four, and now would be a great time to revert after the three-week break.

However, with the statuses of several key players still in doubt, it seems unlikely that Alonso will opt for a drastic systematic alteration when the Cherries come to town.

Here’s how Chelsea could line up on Saturday.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea’s engine room should be bolstered by two key injury recoveries.

GK: Emiliano Martínez—Chelsea’s new No. 1 had a more emotional international break than most, as he and Argentina bade farewell to its greatest since Diego Maradona. Alonso will hope that Martínez isn’t still hung up on Lionel Messi as he attempts to deny Evanilson and Co.

CB: Wesley Fofana—It’s been a stuttering start to the season for Fofana, but he would’ve been aided by staying in west London during the break.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—Lacroix was a busy man for Zinédine Zidane’s France, starting three of its four games in William Saliba’s absence. The early signs suggest Lacroix could be an important figure for Zizou’s Bleus.

CB: Levi Colwill—The left-footed defender has insisted that all the adversity he’s been through at the start of his senior career has made him “more experienced and a more mature head than probably most 23-year-olds.” Chelsea supporters are waiting for Colwill to emerge as the leader of their defense.

RWB: Pedro Neto—Neto remains a useful outlet for the national team, and may well have enjoyed not having any wing back duties for a couple of weeks. Now, it’s back to reality.

CM: Reece James—Chelsea’s captain was among the key personnel absent for the trip to Brentford, and James subsequently missed out on England selection as a result. He’s expected to be fit in time for this encounter.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—There will be no Jordan Henderson in the engine room this weekend, with Moisés Caicedo poised to make his first start of the season. He’s been carefully managed, and Alonso has confirmed the midfielder is finally ready.

LWB: Pep Chavarría—The jury’s out on the summer arrival at the start of his Chelsea career, but he’s at least more energetic than converted center back Jorrel Hato. Marco Palestra may also be an option for Alonso.

AM: Cole Palmer—His withdrawal from the England roster shouldn’t see him miss any time for the Blues. Palmer was pictured heading to Cobham ahead of Saturday’s bout, and he’ll be out to inspire the hosts against the Cherries.

AM: Morgan Rogers—Rogers’s productive start at his new home hit a brick wall against Brentford, and he was used only sparingly by Thomas Tuchel during the break. He did, however, record an assist for Harry Kane against Czechia on Tuesday—a pinpoint first-time ball across the box.

ST: Danny Welbeck—João Pedro is the biggest question mark for Chelsea heading into the match, with conflicting reports emerging. Some think his knee injury will keep him out until the end of October, while others believe the Brazilian could be ready as early as Saturday. Welbeck is waiting in the wings, no matter what.