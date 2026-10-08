Cole Palmer Knows What He Must Do After Brutal England Reality Check

For all the excitement Cole Palmer generates at Chelsea, it is safe to say his reputation with the England national team is lagging behind.

Having already seen fitness cost him valuable chances to impress England manager Thomas Tuchel in the past, this September-October window felt like a turning point when Palmer was called up to the roster. “I think he has a point to prove,” Tuchel said.

Just days later, Palmer was heading back to Chelsea. No formal explanation for his withdrawal was ever given but reports at the time put it down to the cryptic idea of “load management.”

While Palmer was resting up at home, he could only watch on as all those in front of him in the pecking order raised their reputations even higher. The Three Lions scored 14 goals in just four matches, catching the eye with a flair that has not been seen with England in years.

Forcing his way back into Tuchel’s thinking is not going to be easy, particularly after the England boss admitted the “train is rolling” without Palmer.

“It’s always like this,” Tuchel said when asked whether those that were not with the England squad this break had fallen down the pecking order. “This is how it has to be.

“Everyone should be eager to come, desperate to come because the train is rolling and full credit to the players who bought into that. It can only work like this. We can only put our full energy into the camp and the players who are in camp make the camp special. This will never change.”

Asked how Palmer or Manchester City’s Phil Foden, who was not selected for the squad in the first place, fit into England’s future, Tuchel was equally blunt.

“I don’t know, is the honest answer,” he said. “They are not here. This team took another step and it’s always about the guys who are here.”

How Can Palmer Prove Himself to Tuchel?

The bar for Palmer is higher than ever. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

If it was not already clear from previous international windows, Tuchel is a manager that is more than happy to rely on a trusted group of players. If you perform well in an England shirt, your form at club level becomes secondary.

That works in the opposite direction, too. Tuchel has openly admitted that Foden’s failure to impress on England duty continues to work against the 26-year-old, and the same goes for Palmer.

Tuchel’s faith in Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers is clear. As it stands, it is Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze and Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha who have played their way into reserve roles—the latter called up largely after impressing Tuchel during the summer and not because of his 37 minutes across the Reds’ last four Premier League games.

For Palmer, the mission is clear. If he wants to get back into the England squad, he is going to have to put up the sort of numbers that would make him impossible to ignore.

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“Cole has his numbers back, assists, decisive goals ... ” Tuchel said when Palmer was called up. He wants Chelsea’s superstar to be winning games, flexing his quality and enjoying himself on the pitch like he was in the first few weeks of the season before things turned sour for the Blues.

When Palmer is at his best, he is exactly that sort of player. He was unstoppable during the first few weeks of the season, bringing back memories of the youngster that ended the 2023–24 campaign with 27 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

The argument Palmer will make is that, by prioritizing his body over the past three weeks, he will be capable of becoming that player once again. The toll a groin injury took last season is no secret—Palmer said he “had one leg for 10 months, f---ing hell,”—and something did look off about his performance in the 3–0 defeat to Brentford before the international break.

If he has caught an injury early and rested his way back to full fitness, Palmer’s withdrawal from the England squad will look like a stroke of genius, but it is only going to pay off if he becomes the guy again. Anything less will not be good enough in Tuchel’s eyes.