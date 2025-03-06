Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Copenhagen: Conference League
Chelsea are back are back in action in the UEFA Conference League as they travel to Denmark for the first leg of their round of 16 tie vs. Copenhagen.
The Blues dominated the league phase of the competition with a perfect record, scoring 26 goals across their six matches. However, much has changed at Stamford Bridge since their last European game back in December.
Enzo Maresca made a habit of using a completely different starting XI than the one he'd regularly use on weekend matches in the Premier League. However, he won't be afforded the same option in the knockout stage, as departures of Conference League regulars during the January window and injuries have depleted Chelsea's squad.
Chelsea were second in the Premier League that last time they played a Conference League match, now, they sit fifth and in a tight battle for the Champions League places.
Despite the shaky start of 2025, Maresca's blues are still the favorite to win the Conference League. However, they'll be without Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Marc Guiu, Benoît Badiashile, and a handful of others in their trip to Denmark.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Copenhagen in the first leg of the Conference League round of 16.
GK: Robert Sánchez—Filip Jörgensen has become the Premier League starter, so Sánchez will get his minutes in the Conference League.
RB: Malo Gusto—The Frenchman will get the nod covering the right flank.
CB: Josh Acheampong—The academy graduate will make his third straight Conference League start.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo will lead the defensive line and offer rest to Levi Colwill.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Without a natural replacement, Cucurella will be pushed to the limit in the final months of the season.
CM: Reece James—Chelsea's captain will start from midfield, giving Moisés Caicedo some much needed rest.
CM: Kiernan Dewbury-Hall—The seldom used former Leicester City man will get the star in an all English double pivot in midfield.
RW: Tyrique George—The teenager bagged his first Premier League assist last time out vs. Southampton.
AM: Christoher Nkunku—Nkunku scored five goals in the league phase and is challenging for the golden boot.
RW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho will hope to have a strong performance to get his confidence level back up.
ST: Pedro Neto—Maresca has utilized Neto as his most advanced player in the last two games and the Portuguese has looked sharp with freedom to roam all over the front line.