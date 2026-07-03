Chelsea’s Pursuit of Sunderland Captain Granit Xhaka Takes Unexpected Twist

Chelsea will have to look at transfer alternatives to Granit Xhaka after it was revealed the midfielder has decided to stay at Sunderland.

Xhaka had been identified as a surprise but logical summer target for Chelsea following the appointment of Xabi Alonso as manager. The Spaniard had previously enjoyed great success with Xhaka at Bayer Leverkusen, while the player also represented the kind of leadership and experience the Blues were in short supply of during what turned into a disastrous 2025–26.

The veteran Swiss was initially reported to be considering the opportunity to swap the Stadium of Light for Stamford Bridge, particularly because of the chance to reunite with Alonso. That left it down to the clubs to negotiate a transfer fee, which Sunderland were understandably not keen to do, given the enormously positive impact Xhaka had last season upon returning to England.

After an £8 million ($10.7 million) opening offer was rejected, it appears Xhaka has rendered further talks between the clubs pointless. According to Sky Sports, he is choosing to stay at Sunderland.

Conversations with Sunderland seemingly led Xhaka to change his mind about wanting to join Chelsea. The former Arsenal captain has “reaffirmed his commitment” to Sunderland and one of the “decisive factors” was the opportunity to lead the club into European competition after qualifying for the Europa League with last season’s unexpected but deserved seventh-place finish. Chelsea, meanwhile, have only domestic competitions to look forward to in 2026–27.

Xhaka had told Sunderland fans in an address at the end of last season, “I can promise you from my side as captain of the football club, this is just the beginning and we want more.”

A relationship with supporters on Wearside is billed as a factor in the player staying, although all of that sentiment appeared to be at least temporarily pushed to one side.

Xhaka seemed to forget about Sunderland fans until he remembered them again. | Daniela Porcelli/Sunderland AFC/Getty Images

Chelsea’s Need to Recruit Experience Persists

Where it leaves Chelsea is still searching for an experienced player to join the ranks. Center back Trevoh Chalobah—and all his experience—appears to be leaving one way or another, whether to Inter or Crystal Palace. There is also still uncertainty about fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo, one of the few players in the squad over the age of 26. Marc Cucurella is already long gone.

Chelsea have so far signed right back Marco Palestra, aged just 21, while teenage winger Geovany Quenda has completed a prearranged switch from Sporting CP.

There was a school of thought that Andrey Santos could be sold to make way for Xhaka. What happens to the Brazilian is now less clear. Valentín Barco, turning 22 later this month, has publicized his departure from BlueCo sister club Strasbourg and is expected at Chelsea. The Argentine, who struggled to make the grade at Brighton & Hove Albion, does little for the pursuit of leadership.

Could Andrey Santos now end up staying? | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

If Chelsea want experienced midfielders, the market is not short of potential options. Arsenal could quickly move on from Christian Nørgaard after only one year, but the Dane had previously impressed with Brentford in the Premier League and players semi regularly move between the clubs.

Even just among free agents, Leon Goretzka, Franck Kessié, Fabinho, Dani Ceballos and Daichi Kamada are available and come with vast experience.

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