‘Important to Me’—Chelsea New Boy Sends Xabi Alonso Message, Signs Until 2033

Chelsea’s newest signing Marco Palestra has spoken of Xabi Alonso’s influence on him joining on a seven-year deal from Atalanta.

The Blues are understood to have agreed an initial €57 million ($64.9 million, £49.2 million) deal with the former Europa League winners, which could total €60 million once add-ons are into taken account.

Serie A champions Inter had been looking to sign Palestra, but Chelsea muscled their way in last week to agree a deal for Palestra, who is the first arrival of the Alonso era.

“It was very important,” Palestra told Chelsea’s club channels of Alonso’s significance in him joining. “I feel a lot of energy from him. Also, he is one of the best managers in the world [as you can see when] he won at Bayer Leverkusen. It’s important for me to have Xabi Alonso as the manager.

“I have had two conversations with him and I’m very happy because he told me what he wanted from me. I’m very happy to know him and to start training with Chelsea.”

What Palestra’s Signing Means for Chelsea

Xabi Alonso has been handed the key to Chelsea’s transfer business. | Image Photo Agency/Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have been very successful in the past deploying three center backs and wing backs. Antonio Conte arguably revolutionized English football when he employed the tactic during his time at Stamford Bridge—a decision he made after watching his side get torn apart 3–0 by rivals Arsenal, at a time when the Gunners were not the team they are now.

Conte won the Premier League following that change, and many others looked to imitate the system while employing minor tweaks of their own. Thomas Tuchel was also a proponent of the formation, and ended up winning the Champions League, against the odds in many people’s eyes, while using it.

A stock four at the back has been the favored system of managers that have followed, most recently Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior. But the appointment of Alonso, who won the Bundesliga using a 3-4-2-1 formation, suggests a rolling back of the clock is underway.

Palestra has predominantly played as a right wing back for Atalanta in a similar system, but he’s equally as comfortable playing on the left. That’s terrific news for Chelsea fans in the wake of Marc Cucurella’s sudden departure to Real Madrid.

“If I have a choice, I obviously prefer the right, but I’m equally comfortable on the left and have no problems,” Palestra previously told DAZN of his versatility..

What Business Chelsea May Look to Do Next

Trevoh Chalobah is among the defenders who could leave. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

If Alonso is planning to use three center backs, it’s likely Chelsea will dip into the market in order to strengthen their hand. It’s also likely that some of their current options—namely Trevoh Chalobah—will be moved on to freshen things up and get the club back on the front foot.

They won’t have the distraction of playing in Europe next season—similar to how Manchester United operated last year—so this first year under Alonso could represent somewhat of a transitional period. New central midfielders may be required, but moving players in and out freely will be difficult, as will attracting the caliber of player to take Chelsea forward.

Other outgoings may determine just how many players Chelsea are able to sign, and they’ll hope that Alonso’s reputation, like it did for Palestra, is enough of a draw to convince players that their long-term futures lay in west London.

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