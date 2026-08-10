Chelsea Close to Signing Another U.S. Teenage Prodigy—Report

Chelsea are nearing a deal for 16-year-old American prodigy Vicente Garcia, according to The Athletic.

The teenage midfielder, who signed a homegrown contract with LA Galaxy in January 2025 at just 14 years old, currently plays for Ventura County FC, the Galaxy’s reserve squad, but he is expected to join the MLS side at the beginning of 2027. He would then make the move to Stamford Bridge upon turning 18 for an anticipated fee of $3 million (£2.25 million), plus add-ons.

Garcia’s deal follows closely behind that of fellow American teenage prodigy Benji Flowers, who will also be headed to Chelsea upon turning 18. FC Dallas, who signed Flowers to a homegrown contract just last month, reached an agreement with the Blues for the 15-year-old for an initial fee of around $3 million (£2.25 million), with potential add-ons taking the deal to around $10 million (£7.5 million). Similar to Garcia, Flowers is currently honing his craft with Dallas’s reserve team—North Texas SC—in MLS Next Pro, for which he debuted at age 14 back in March.

Both teenagers have represented the U.S. at the U-15 level, earning multiple call-ups.

Chelsea’s History of Signing American Wonderkids

Gaga Slonina was also a youth product of MLS. | Stuart Leggett/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is precedent for Chelsea turning an eye to MLS in search of young talents to sign.

American goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, who is now 22, signed to Chelsea from the Chicago Fire back in 2022 for a reported base fee of $10 million, just a few months after his 18th birthday. Since hopping the pond to west London, Slonina has played for the club’s U-21 squad and undergone loan stints in Belgium and England’s League One, a fate that Garcia and Flowers might also have once joining Chelsea.

Slonina was a part of the Chelsea squad that won the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup last summer in the U.S. and most recently featured in Chelsea’s friendly against Johor Darul Ta’zim, serving as a second half substitute in the 3–3 draw against the Malaysian foe.

American defender Caleb Wiley, who is now 21, joined the Blues from Atlanta United in the summer of 2024 at age 19 for a reported fee of $11 million. He similarly spent (injury-plagued) time on loan, playing for both Strasbourg and Watford before returning to Chelsea in January. He is expected to head out on loan again to try to reignite his career.