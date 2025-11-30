Chelsea vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Premier League’s top two meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, with Chelsea aiming to close the gap on table-toppers Arsenal to three points.
The London rivals enter what feels like the most significant iteration of this fixture in years off the back of stellar midweek victories over European behemoths. Chelsea produced their standout performance of the Enzo Maresca era so far to beat Barcelona 3–0, while Arsenal were once again convincing in their 3–1 win over the previously unbeaten Bayern Munich.
Many will now argue that Mikel Arteta’s side are currently Europe’s best team, but the Spaniard will know that titles aren’t won in November. Still, should they prevail here, the Gunners will open up a seven-point gap at the Premier League’s summit.
The Blues, meanwhile, usurped Manchester City in the table after the Cityzens were beaten 2–1 by Newcastle United last Saturday. Earlier on, they’d cruised to a 2–0 victory at Burnley.
Now, though, they’re searching for a rare triumph over the north Londoners. Their last win in this fixture arrived in August 2021, when Romelu Lukaku was scoring goals for a Thomas Tuchel-led Chelsea.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: John Brooks
Chelsea vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Chelsea: 0 wins
- Arsenal: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea (March 16, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Arsenal
Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25
Arsenal 3–1 Bayern Munich - 26/11/25
Burnley 0–2 Chelsea - 22/11/25
Arsenal 4–1 Tottenham - 23/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Wolves - 08/11/25
Sunderland 2–2 Arsenal - 08/11/25
Qarabag 2–2 Chelsea - 05/11/25
Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25
Tottenham 0–1 Chelsea - 01/11/25
Burnley 0–2 Arsenal - 01/11/25
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea’s outstanding performance against Barcelona will mean it’ll be hard for Maresca to make changes to his starting XI, but the opponent is crucial in determining the Italian’s personnel, and he’ll likely shuffle a few things around on Sunday.
João Pedro is set to come back into the team, having been an unused substitute on Tuesday, but Maresca will have to decide whether to use the Brazilian as a No. 10 or as a withdrawn centre forward. It may be worth having a presence in Liam Delap up top against this Arsenal defence.
Estêvão surely has to start down the right, but Maresca also has Cole Palmer to call upon. The Englishman trained ahead of the Barça game and is be ready to start if needs be this weekend.
Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia and Dário Essugo remain sidelined for the hosts.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estêvão, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal have gradually welcomed back their attacking stars from injury since the November international break, with Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli among those to recover. Both were on the scoresheet against Bayern.
However, Leandro Trossard was forced off with a knock on Wednesday night and is a doubt for Sunday’s game. Arteta is also unlikely to have Viktor Gyökeres available for this one, while Kai Havertz will return at some point next month. Gabriel Jesus is close to making his long-awaited comeback from a knee injury.
Piero Hincapié and Riccardo Calafiori are poised to return to the left side of Arsenal’s stout defence, while captain Martin Ødegaard could come back into the engine room with Eberechi Eze drifting out wide.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Saka, Merino, Eze.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
A win for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge would feel significant for the Gunners, who have been nothing short of imperious in their two outings after the break. They look unstoppable right now, but Maresca’s Chelsea will ask questions of their credentials.
The Blues were relentless in the week, with their work out of possession key to stifling a Barcelona team that looked stuck without Pedri in midfield. Arsenal will have more solutions for the hosts’ press, and are likely to test a defence that has looked shaky more often than sturdy this season.
However, there may be intangibles at play here. Forget the tactics for a minute. The Bridge, off the back of Tuesday’s triumph, will be fervent, and there may be a sense of desperation within the hosts, who’ll know that Arsenal could runaway with this title if they win on Sunday.
So, we’ll back a repeat of last season’s result: 1–1. Perhaps the return of Palmer will bring Chelsea back into the game late.