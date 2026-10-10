Chelsea vs. Bournemouth: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A three-week international break means it feels like an age since Chelsea and Bournemouth were last in Premier League action, and the two teams meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea kick-started the previous gameweek with a torrid Friday night defeat at Brentford. Xabi Alonso’s depleted outfit were eventually bullied by the impressive Bees, having struggled to lay a glove on the hosts in a drab opening 45 minutes.

As a result, the Blues, regarded as outsiders for the title even after they fell at Arsenal on Sept. 6, are down in 10th, having failed to win any of their previous three encounters.

Bournemouth’s slow start to the domestic campaign after replacing Andoni Iraola with Marco Rose has slipped under the radar, yet there doesn’t seem to be much concern on the south coast. The Cherries are one of just three winless teams through five games, and were beaten by their former boss’s new side, Liverpool, in a forgettable encounter before the break.

Their first venture into Europe should take priority this season, but Rose won’t want this Premier League malaise to persist after the break. This is far too good a team to be slogging it out toward the foot of the table.

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth Score Prediction

Blues Win Another High-Scorer at Home

Chelsea’s attack has sung on home soil. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rose shouldn’t be thinking too much about Sturm Graz’s visit on Thursday, even if it’s the first time the Vitality Stadium hosts a European fixture.

It’s about time Bournemouth moved up the Premier League table, with FotMob’s data suggesting they’re the joint-biggest underperformers in terms of points after five games. They should’ve collected seven, but have only mustered three.

And while Chelsea have appeared defensively vulnerable, the Blues are set to celebrate the return of crucial personnel that will elevate Xabi Alonso’s framework. They’ve got a good record in this fixture, too, and have proven to be tough to slow down on home soil. Alonso will already be feeling the heat if they’re beaten in front of their fans this weekend.

Head-to-head record : Chelsea are unbeaten in their previous nine matches against Bournemouth, although five have been draws. This should be a hard-fought encounter potentially going either way. The two teams played out a back-and-forth 2–2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season.

: Chelsea are unbeaten in their previous nine matches against Bournemouth, although five have been draws. This should be a hard-fought encounter potentially going either way. The two teams played out a back-and-forth 2–2 draw in the corresponding fixture last season. High-scoring home form : Eleven goals have been scored in Chelsea’s two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with the newly promoted Hull City recording a 2–2 draw against the porous Blues. While Chelsea are capable of outscoring anyone, Alonso is unlikely to have solved their defensive issues during the extended break.

: Eleven goals have been scored in Chelsea’s two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, with the newly promoted Hull City recording a 2–2 draw against the porous Blues. While Chelsea are capable of outscoring anyone, Alonso is unlikely to have solved their defensive issues during the extended break. Midfield battle: The hosts may be without João Pedro, but the supposed return of Moisés Caicedo from injury cannot be overstated in its importance. We’ve barely seen Alonso’s Chelsea with the Ecuadorian serving as the midfield lynchpin. Alongside Reece James, Alonso suddenly has a stellar midfield pairing capable of offering control in all phases. They’re also up against a Bournemouth team that’s lost a bit of dynamism after Alex Scott’s injury.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–2 Bournemouth

Chelsea should have two key players back in midfield.

Some have suggested that now would be the ideal time for Alonso to revert to the back four we saw at the start of preseason, especially with a couple of key players still missing.

However, the Spaniard may not yet give up on the back three, and will perhaps want to see the efficacy of the system with a stronger midfield. Chelsea are expected to have Caicedo and James available this weekend. Caicedo is yet to make a single start for the Blues this season, while captain James missed the Brentford defeat due to injury.

Pedro skipped international duty because of a knee issue, and while he has been passed fit for this one, he may have to start off on the bench. Veteran striker Danny Welbeck is waiting in the wings.

Cole Palmer should be fine to feature from the outset, and new signing Marco Palestra could make his Premier League bow.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Martínez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, James, Caicedo, Chavarría; Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck.

Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Alex Scott is a fresh injury absentee.

Bournemouth were dealt a significant blow over the break, learning that Alex Scott, a target for Chelsea, will be sidelined for several weeks due to a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

Manager Rose refused to blame England for the setback, and the new Cherries boss should feel as if he’s well placed to deal with Scott’s absence, despite the fixture increase this month. Tyler Adams is expected to partner Lewis Cook at Stamford Bridge, although Ryan Christie could find himself in a deeper midfield role.

Eli Junior Kroupi is also out of action for the visitors, but Justin Kluivert, Veljko Milosavljević, Amine Adli and Julián Araujo could all return to Rose’s matchday roster. David Brooks is also fine despite pulling out of the Wales camp during the break.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović will start between the posts for the away side.

Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Cook, Adams; Rayan, Christie, Tavernier; Evanilson.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Bournemouth Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Kickoff Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST Referee: Sam Barrott

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Bournemouth on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+ United Kingdom N/A