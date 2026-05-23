Chelsea XI vs. Sunderland: Returnees Boost European Hopes—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

A miserable season comes to its conclusion for Chelsea on Sunday when they visit Sunderland in their Premier League finale.

The Blues have been forced to suffer during 2025–26, but a silver lining remains graspable. Europa League qualification is still on the cards for Chelsea, who need a positive result at the Stadium of Light and a slip-up from Brighton & Hove Albion to sneak into seventh place.

Defeat, meanwhile, could see Chelsea drop out of the European places altogether, leaving a significant financial void ahead of Xabi Alonso’s debut season in charge.

Finishing the job on Sunday is essential for the Blues to salvage a sliver of positivity from the season.

Levi Colwill, Joao Pedro Return to Training

Levi Colwill missed the midweek win over Spurs. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

João Pedro and Levi Colwill were both significant absentees during the midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur, but the pair returned to training on Friday and should feature in some capacity on Wearside.

The duo, who have both been omitted from their respective World Cup squads, should be joined by Reece James, who was an unused substitute against Spurs but has had his availability confirmed by interim boss Calum McFarlane.

Malo Gusto is another who is likely to make his comeback after a knock, but Roméo Lavia’s involvement is uncertain as he battles yet another setback.

Jesse Derry, Jamie Gittens and Estêvão are all injured, and Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended amid a doping ban.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Levi Colwill, Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Mykhailo Mudryk, Jesse Derry, João Pedro, Roméo Lavia, Malo Gusto.

: Levi Colwill, Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Mykhailo Mudryk, Jesse Derry, João Pedro, Roméo Lavia, Malo Gusto. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland

Chelsea will be boosted by their returning players. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez is unlikely to be Chelsea’s No. 1 between the posts by the time 2026–27 comes around, inconsistent performances throughout the term ensuring an upgrade is required in net.

RB: Malo Gusto—The flying Frenchman will bomb up and down the right wing at the Stadium of Light, but must be wary of the space he vacates with his lung-busting runs.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Chelsea are expected to dip into the center back market over the summer, meaning Fofana’s position is in jeopardy. Luckily, Alonso’s preference for playing a back three offers him hope of retaining his starting berth.

CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill’s injury return came just a tad late to feature in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. Another few weeks under his belt and it might have been a different story.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Sunderland aren’t blessed with star power on the wings and that should allow Cucurella to make some dangerous forward runs.

DM: Reece James—Whether at right back or in midfield, Chelsea are always better with their skipper in the XI. James provides a level of composure, quality and physicality that has proven irreplaceable amid his injury woes.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—A bright start to the campaign has faded, but Caicedo will be encouraged by the arrival of Alonso. The Ecuador international could hit new heights under the clever Spaniard.

RW: Pedro Neto—Neto hasn’t provided a Premier League goal since the beginning of December. That’s simply not an acceptable level of output from the Portugal international.

AM: Cole Palmer—Much like compatriot Colwill, Palmer will watch the World Cup from his couch this summer. A shock omission, yes, but the attacking midfielder must accept his performances have been sub-par for much of an injury-hit season.

LW: Enzo Fernández—Fernández starred in the midweek victory with a stunning strike and assist, and the Argentina international could be potentially playing his final Chelsea match amid exit rumors.

ST: João Pedro—Liam Delap’s disastrous debut season has underscored Pedro’s significance for the Blues. The Brazilian is always sorely missed when absent through injury. His return is a massive boost for Chelsea’s final showdown.

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