Christian Pulisic Injury: USMNT Star’s One-Word Update Gives Pochettino Headache

Never one to be described as overly talkative, Christian Pulisic offered a concise reply to the question of whether he would be available for the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup group stage finale against Türkiye on Thursday: “Yes.”

Pulisic lit up the USMNT’s opener against Paraguay with a dazzling first-half performance, leaving Juan Cáceres with twisted blood after having a hand in two of his side’s three goals before the interval. However, the U.S. star did not reemerge for the second half.

A whack on the leg aggravated an existing issue for Pulisic, who seized up during the mid-match break. Forced into individual training sessions over the subsequent week, the U.S. forward was not called upon for Friday’s physical clash with Australia.

That win, coupled with Paraguay’s victory over Türkiye, confirmed the USMNT’s status as Group D winner, rendering Thursday’s match a dead rubber against a team already eliminated from the tournament. As the draw opens up for Pochettino’s side, there could be several games on the horizon with plenty more jeopardy involved. Even if Pulisic is ready, should he play?

What Injury Is Christian Pulisic Carrying?

Christian Pulisic only lasted 45 minutes last Friday. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Pochettino revealed that it was a late decision to remove Pulisic during the halftime break against Paraguay, and even after two weeks to examine the issue, he still wasn’t quite sure what went wrong.

“I took a big kick to the calf a couple days before the [first] game,” Pulisic would later reveal. “Throughout the first half [against Paraguay], I felt good, and then I started to notice it a little bit, and I think adrenaline definitely carried me through.

“I just think I had a pretty strong contusion, strain, whatever you want to call it. But yeah, again, it’s been a lot better [now].”

Pulisic admitted that he was “really close” to being available for the meeting with Australia in Seattle but “just wasn’t quite there.” Now that he is back to full strength, how long will Pochettino risk him for?

Will Christian Pulisic Play Against Turkiye?

Christian Pulisic was integral to the U.S.’s success against Paraguay. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

There aren’t many games at a home World Cup completely stripped of any consequence. Pulisic was at pains to stress that victory was the ultimate goal to maintain momentum into the knockout stages, but Pochettino is no stranger to using his full roster.

After rotating heavily for an historic 5–1 friendly thrashing of Uruguay last November, Pochettino bluntly dismissed the concept of having “regulars” who start in a first-choice lineup. “I hate the ‘no regular players’ [question],” the Argentine seethed. “What does this mean? It’s USA playing, it’s the national team. Stop with that mindset. Every time our decision to pick a starting XI, it’s the U.S. men’s national team playing.”

It was telling that when he revealed his hope of the current USMNT squad becoming “heroes” this summer, he made a point of mentioning the two goalkeepers, Diego Kochen and Andrew Rick, who are not on the roster but have been training with the team. Everyone must feel included, and there is every chance that they will be against Türkiye. Pulisic is certainly hoping to get a run out.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to play a part tomorrow,” the winger revealed. “I’ll discuss that with my coaches and the medical staff. Obviously not a good chance I’ll go and play 90 [minutes] right away ... but we’ll see.”

Even if he doesn’t get onto the pitch, Pulisic isn’t concerned about blunting his edge. “I don’t think that’s enough time to lose sharpness,” he sniffed. “I’ve been touching the ball every day, and whatnot. Like, I’m working a lot, so—get a couple training sessions in, I’d say I’ll feel ready.”

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