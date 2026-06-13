Christian Pulisic Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo With Incredible World Cup Milestone

Christian Pulisic ran the show for the U.S. men’s national team against Paraguay and collected his third-career World Cup assist, already one more than what all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo has managed in his illustrious career on the global soccer stage.

The USMNT dismantled Paraguay 4–1 in its 2026 World Cup debut in arguably the greatest performance the Stars and Stripes have ever produced in the tournament. Pulisic came out with a point to prove and was sensational, starting the action that led to the early opener and then assisting Folarin Balogun’s first of the night.

In only his fifth-career World Cup appearance, Pulisic has already recorded more assists than Ronaldo, who will feature in his record-setting sixth World Cup this summer. The Portugal star man will have a chance to go back level or even overtake Pulisic in a few days’ time, yet, it’s incredible it’s taken “Captain America” just a handful of appearances to move ahead of the soccer legend.

Ronaldo - Pulisic Career World Cup Stats Snapshot

Statistic Cristiano Ronaldo Christian Pulisic Goals 8 1 Assists 2 3 Appearances 22 5 Minutes Played 1,860 360

After either scoring or assisting all three of the USMNT’s 2022 World Cup goals, Pulisic assist against Paraguay is his fourth goal contribution in the competition, matching what USMNT legend Clint Dempsey accomplished in his career and getting within one of Landon Donovan.

Nevertheless, Pulisic’s majestic performance lasted only 45 minutes, as Mauricio Pochettino replaced him for Sebastian Berhalter at halftime, raising concerns about a potential fitness issue.

Pochettino, Pulisic Share Update On Injury Scare

Pulisic’s injury scare stained an otherwise sensational USMNT performance. | Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images

Pulisic mysteriously getting hooked at halftime instantly raised alarms of a potential fitness problem. Following the match, Pochettino confirmed a minor issue, but eased some concerns stating that the decision to withdraw the attacker was mostly precautionary.

“He received a kick in his calf,” Pochettino revealed post-match. “On the end of the first half he started to feel tight [his calf] and we didn’t want to take any risk, and it was difficult for him to walk. But we hope it’s not a big issue, and he can be ready for the next one.”

Pulisic also commented on his situation after the match.

“I just got a bit of a kick in the first half,” Pulisic said. “So I'm really hoping that it's nothing. I'm taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine in the next few days. My calf area. But I've had similar things before, and yeah, I’m staying positive.”

The USMNT enjoyed a dream start to its 2026 World Cup campaign, but Pulisic’s presence is required for the team to reach peak performance moving forward, as evidenced by what he has been able to achieve in his short World Cup career thus far.

Up next for the USMNT is a clash with Australia on Friday in Seattle, where Pulisic will look add to his already impressive World Cup resumé and lead his side to another convincing win.

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