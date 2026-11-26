Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing legal claims against Manchester City that could be worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars.

The fallout from the bombshell verdict against City back in September continues, after an independent commission ruled that the club broke Premier League financial rules over a nine-year period, artificially boosting their income by over £900 million ($1.1 billion) through “sham” contracts.

City have since launched an appeal against the verdict, which will be heard by a panel of judges next month. However, if that appeal is unsuccessful, the eight-time Premier League winners face the threat of sanctions including expulsion from England’s top flight.

That is not the end of the episode, however, with several rival clubs currently engaged with law firms as they look to seek damages against City for how they were affected during the period between 2009 and 2018.

Premier League Quartet Want Compensation From Man City

Four Premier League clubs are preparing legal action. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The Guardian reports that Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all contracted London-based law firm Wiggin to prepare their legal claims, which could be worth hundreds of millions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are said to be preparing their own claim through a different firm, HFS Kramer.

The report claims that all four clubs lodged legal notices “reserving their right to seek compensation against City” back in 2024, to avoid their claims for compensation being time-barred. Interestingly, Chelsea are reported to not be pursuing action.

How Was Each Club Affected by City’s Cheating?

The Manchester City story casts a shadow over the Premier League | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Guardian’s story claims the Premier League quartet have “have stepped up their activities” with their lawyers since the September verdict was released. It is also stated that while there has been some co-operation between the clubs, they are preparing separate claims as they work to assess the scale of their potential losses as a result of City’s rule breaking.

A previous report from the Daily Mail speculated the combined lawsuits from Premier League clubs could be worth as much £800 million ($1 billion)

Manchester City Between 2009–2018

3x Premier League titles (2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18)

1x FA Cup (2010–11)

3x League Cup (2013–14, 2015–16, 2017–18)

2x Community Shields (2012, 2018)

8x Champions League qualifications

£1.2 billion ($1.57 billion at today’s rate) spent on player transfer fees

Arsenal

Emmanuel Adebayor was among the players who swapped Arsenal for City. | Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The time the Gunners were perhaps most obviously impacted financially by City’s rule breaking at the end of the 2026–17 season, when they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, having finished fifth in the Premier League table on 75 points. City ended that season in third with 78 points.

Arsenal missed out on the the lucrative payday of Champions League soccer for 2017–18 and did not qualify for Europe’s top competition again until 2023. For reference, the smallest amount earned in prize money by any club in the 2017–18 Champions League was around €29.5 million ($32.5 million) by Shakhtar Donetsk. Winners Real Madrid took home €88.5 million ($97 million).

Additionally, Arsenal also sold five first-team players to City during the period between 2009 and 2018—Kolo Touré, Gaël Clichy, Emmanuel Adebayor, Bacary Sagna and Samir Nasri. The Guardian adds that the cub “may claim additional losses on the grounds that their purchases were artificially funded.”

Liverpool

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title in 2014. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

Liverpool famously finished second in the Premier League to City in the 2013–14 season, with Manuel Pellegrini’s side pipping the Reds to the title by just two points.

Liverpool could claim that they missed out on prize money, commercial revenue and bonuses as a result of City’s cheating. Meanwhile, the Reds sold star player Raheem Sterling to City in the summer of 2015 for around £49 million ($64 million) and lost the 2016 League Cup final to their rivals.

Manchester United

José Mourinho finished second behind Man City in 2017–18. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Like Liverpool, United finished as runners-up to City during the years of their financial breaches, placing second in the 2017–18 season—albeit some 19 points off the top. At the time, José Mourinho later called it one his “best achievements,” albeit more as a dig at his Old Trafford bosses. But he said in 2024 he is still hoping to retrospectively awarded his fourth Premier League title.

United also missed out on Champions League qualification, and the subsequent revenue that brings, under Louis van Gaal at the end of the 2015–16 season, with City beating their rivals to fourth spot in the Premier League table only on goal difference. Despite winning the FA Cup, Van Gaal was fired.

Tottenham

Tottenham regularly missed out on the Champions League during the period of City’s breaches. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Both The Guardian and Daily Mail claim that Tottenham are likely to make the biggest claim against City, having missed out on Champions League qualification to them on four separate occasions during the period in question.

The Mail states that “£200 million ($262 million) would not be an outrageous estimate” based on the club’s resulting loss of earnings.

Spurs also saw an important player in Kyle Walker depart for the Etihad Stadium in 2017.

Who Else Could Make a Claim?

Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis has advocated for his former side to be awarded the FA Cup winners’ medals for 2011. | Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

There is no word that any other club is currently preparing to make a claim against City. However, the likes of Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea also missed out on Champions League places during the period of financial breaches between 2009 and 2018.

The messy network of “what might have beens” also leaves the door open to plenty of other clubs who could potentially make a case they were negatively impacted by City’s unfairly enhanced performance.

Stoke City, for example, lost the 2011 FA Cup final to City, costing them a place in the following season’s Europa League place. Former Stoke manager Tony Pulis has spoken in recent months about the emotional losses and robbed experiences as a result of that defeat which cannot be repaid. Meanwhile, Sunderland missed out on European soccer after losing the 2014 League Cup final.