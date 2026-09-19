Club America vs. Chivas—Liga MX Clasico Nacional: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The biggest game of the Liga MX Apertura 2026 season takes center stage on Saturday night as Club América host Chivas at the Estadio Azteca for the latest chapter of El Clásico Nacional.

It’s the most-bitter rivalry in all of Mexican soccer between the two most popular teams in the country. More than three points are up for grabs when these two sides meet, but Saturday’s clash is also of major significance in the Liga MX playoff race—especially when it comes to seeding.

Despite a congested schedule, thanks to the 2026 Leagues Cup, América was undefeated through six games in the Clausura 2026 this season until they fell 4–3 against city rivals Cruz Azul last weekend. Still, it’s been a strong start to the Guillermo Almada era and, at home, Las Águilas will be confident when they host their arch-nemesis.

Chivas, meanwhile, have been sensational the entire year under Gabriel Milito, and after a slow start, they’ve won consecutive games 3–0 to surge up to second in the standings, one point above América third. Milito has won two straight derby’s against Las Águilas and will be confident in his side’s ability to make it three in a row.

It’s been a long time since the two bitter rivals have entered El Clásico Nacional so evenly matched and high in the standings. Saturday night’s clash promises to be a passionate battle.

Club América vs. Chivas Score Prediction

Chivas Youngsters Thrive Under Bright Spotlight

Hugo Camberos (left) and Santiago Sandoval are special talents. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

Although these are two evenly-matched teams, Chivas has been dominating Milito’s style to perfection after three-straight seasons playing under the Argentine’s system.

Furthermore, América’s defense has been somewhat exposed in recent weeks, as Cruz Azul and Monterrey—the only two teams of Chivas’s level that they’ve played this season—scored six goals combined against Las Águilas.

The stage is set for an entertaining match with two teams that prioritize vertical, attacking soccer above anything else. Both sides will have their moments but, in this context, Chivas are the better all-around team and have the personality to overcome the adversity of the Azteca to return home with a marquee derby win.

Chivas’ Attacking Firepower : Milito’s Chivas have scored 12 goals in their last four games, including four against two of last season’s semifinalists in Pumas and Pachuca. They have two players on four goals already, tied for third in the Golden Boot race.

: Milito’s Chivas have scored 12 goals in their last four games, including four against two of last season’s semifinalists in Pumas and Pachuca. They have two players on four goals already, tied for third in the Golden Boot race. The Gabriel Milito Factor : The Argentine boss boasts a perfect record in El Clásico Nacional and could become the first Chivas manager to make it three wins in a row in over 15 years.

: The Argentine boss boasts a perfect record in El Clásico Nacional and could become the first Chivas manager to make it three wins in a row in over 15 years. América's Recent Record in Derbys: America games against Pumas, Cruz Azul and Chivas are all considered derby’s. Las Águilas haven’t beat any of their major rivals since September 2025, a run of seven-consecutive clashes without a derby win.

Prediction: América 2–3 Chivas

Club América Predicted Lineup vs. Chivas

Almada could tweak his backline. | FotMob

Almada surely has headaches regarding his defensive selection, given right back Dagoberto Espinoza exited the game against Cruz Azul with an apparent knee issue. It has been ruled not serious, but it might be too soon for him to return to the starting XI.

Israel Reyes could drift out wide to right back, allowing Santiago Ramos Mingo to enter the XI in his first appearance for the club since joining from Brazilian side Bahía. The highly-criticized Ramón Juárez will keep his place in the XI for at least another week.

Alan Cervantes and Érik Sánchez will anchor the midfielder. Isaías Violante will start on the right wing, given the USMNT’s Alejandro Zendejas continues to nurse fitness issues—but he could feature from the bench.

Brian Rodríguez will be América’s main source of danger, and veteran captain Henry Martín will lead the line in what could be his last Clásico Nacional.

Club Améria predicted lineup vs. Chivas (4-2-3-1): Cota; Reyes, Mingo, Juárez, Borja; Sánchez, Cervantes; Violante, Veiga, Rodríguez; Martín.

Chivas Predicted Lineup vs. Club América

Milito’s side will remain unchanged. | FotMob

Milito has found his strongest XI as the season has progressed and will stick to the same lineup that’s collected two consecutive 3–0 victories.

Mexico’s starting goalkeeper Raúl Rangel will be between the sticks as well as the duo of El Tri defenders Diego Campillo and Luis Romo. Furthermore, Roberto Alvarado was arguably Mexico’s best player at the 2026 World Cup and is now thriving operating as a wingback for Chivas.

The exciting pair of teenagers, Hugo Camberos and Santiago Sandoval, will keep their place in the XI after very impressive showings recently, which were rewarded by their maiden call ups to Mexico’s senior team.

Ángel Sepulveda, who scored the winner for Cruz Azul against Club América in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, will hope to make a difference against Las Águilas again.

Chivas Predicted Lineup vs. Club América (3-4-2-1): Rángel; Guzmán, Romo, Campillo; Alvarado, Govea, González, Camberos; Sandoval, Marín; Sepúlveda.

What Time Does América vs. Chivas Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City

: Mexico City Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Saturday, Sept. 19

: Saturday, Sept. 19 Kick-off Time: 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT

How to Watch América vs. Chivas on TV

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW, ViX Mexico Canal 5, TUDN, ViX, Layvtime