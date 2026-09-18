Mexico Include Number of Young Talents on Rafael Marquez’s 30-Player Roster

A new era of the Mexico national team has officially started as incoming manager Rafael Márquez unveiled the first roster of his tenure, announcing the 30 players that will be part of El Tri’s squad for the four friendly matches of the fall international action.

The memories of a magical summer in which El Tri left behind years of underwhelming results to produce arguably its greatest World Cup campaign in history remain fresh. With Mexico having rediscovered the support of its passionate fanbase, the foundation has been placed for a prosperous start to the 2030 World Cup cycle.

Márquez, who was Javier Aguirre’s assistant during the World Cup, inherits the team and will begin his first senior managerial adventure. One of the greatest players Mexico has ever produced now has the responsibility to continue the positive momentum following a strong summer, or, in his own words: “this isn’t a time to push the breaks, it’s time to accelerate.”

The first roster of the Márquez era includes it’s fair-share of surprises, with a number of fresh young talents getting a chance while also opening the doors for the return of some familiar faces.

Here’s Mexico’s 30-man roster for the friendly matches against Colombia, Peru, the USMNT and Chile.

Mexico’s 2026 September-October Roster

Goalkeepers (3)

Raúl Rangel (Chivas)

(Chivas) Álex Padilla (Athletic Club)

(Athletic Club) Óscar García (Club León)

Defenders (9)

Jorge Sánchez (Atlas)

(Atlas) Israel Reyes (Club América)

(Club América) Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar)

(AZ Alkmaar) Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)

(Toluca) César Montes (FC Lokomotiv)

(FC Lokomotiv) Johan Vásquez (Genoa)

(Genoa) Víctor Guzmán (Monterrey)

(Monterrey) Everardo López (Toluca)

(Toluca) Diego Campillo (Chivas)

Midfielders (10)

Luis Chávez (Dinamo Moscow)

(Dinamo Moscow) Obed Vargas (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Álvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis)

(Real Betis) Alan Cervantes (Club América)

(Club América) Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)

(Cruz Azul) Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)

(Tijuana) Orbelín Pineda (Monterrey)

(Monterrey) Jeremy Márquez (Cruz Azul)

(Cruz Azul) Luis Romo (Chivas)

(Chivas) Denzell García (FC Juárez)

Forwards (8)

Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)

(Chivas) Hirving Lozano (LA Galaxy)

(LA Galaxy) Santiago Giménez (Porto)

(Porto) Germán Berterame (Inter Miami)

(Inter Miami) Armando González (Olympiacos)

(Olympiacos) Hugo Camberos (Chivas)

(Chivas) Santiago Sandoval (Chivas)

(Chivas) Isaías Violante (Club América)

U-20 Stars Headline First El Tri Roster of Rafa Márquez Era

Hugo Camberos (left) and Santiago Sandoval are two of Mexico’s top prospects. | Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Márquez emphasized his desire to continue integrating young talents to El Tri’s senior side, and he’s lived-up to his promise as the forward duo of Chivas teenagers, Hugo Camberos and Santiago Sandoval earned their first ever call ups—and excitement continues to rise.

The duo combined to register seven goal contributions as Mexico won Concacaf’s U–20 Championship in August, earning a spot in the 2028 Olympics. Despite Chivas boasting a powerful roster, the two academy graduates have become undisputed starters for Gabriel Milito’s Liga MX title contenders—with Camberos even going viral recently for a simply ridiculous assist.

Among the fresh faces that didn’t make the World Cup roster, the inclusion of Athletic Club goalkeeper Álex Padilla stands out as Mexico starts its journey without Guillermo Ochoa. Toluca defender Everardo López, Cruz Azul midfielder Jeremy Márquez and Club América forward Isaías Violante have impressed in Liga MX this year and will get their shot after missing the World Cup.

Nine players from El Tri’s World Cup roster are missing from Márquez’s first squad. The stellar attacking duo of Ballon d’Or nominee Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez are out due to injury and captain Edson Álvarez misses out after his sidelining at West Ham United was worsened by serious legal allegations.

As a result, Hirving Lozano will get another shot with El Tri after escaping San Diego FC’s exile by joining LA Galaxy. Inter Miami’s Germán Berterame is also back despite not scoring a goal since May 24.

Mexico’s 2026 September–October Schedule

Opponent Date Location Colombia Sept. 26 M&T Bank Stadium—Baltimore Peru Sept. 29 Sports Illustrated Stadium—Harrison, NJ USMNT Oct. 3 State Farm Stadium—Glendale, Ariz. Chile Oct. 6 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—Los Angeles

The first match of the Márquez era will take place on Sept. 26 against Colombia. Mexico is one spot ahead of its rivals who are 11th in the FIFA rankings, but El Tri will be eager to erase the memory of an uncompetitive 4–0 defeat against Néstor Lorenzo’s side this time last year.

Victory is the clear expectation when Mexico face 50th ranked Peru three nights later for the second match of the Fall. The South American continues to be immersed in a major rebuild, and Mexico hasn’t lost with a full senior roster against Peru since 2003.

The highlight fixture of the Fall calendar, though, is the latest chapter of Mexico’s bitter rivalry with the USMNT. After years of painful defeats, El Tri beat its northern neighbors twice during the Aguirre era, including the 2025 Gold Cup final. The two Concacaf powerhouses meet again on Oct. 3, with Márquez eager to extend Mauricio Pochettino’s winless drought against Mexico since taking over the Stars and Stripes.

A bout with Chile on Oct. 6 conclude’s Mexico’s first camp under Márquez. Like Peru, Chile is rebuilding after its golden generation came and went in the mid 2010’s. Beating the 49th ranked team in the world is a must to end the first camp of a new era on a high, keeping the positive momentum towards the end of what’s been an overly positive 2026 for El Tri.