The Clubs with the Most Players in the World Cup Semifinals

The 2026 World Cup has reached its final four, with France, Spain, England and Argentina remaining in the hunt for soccer’s biggest prize.

With four of the most powerful nations in world soccer making up the semifinals, it is no surprise that the stage is still filled with some of the game’s biggest stars—many of whom represent the world’s elite club teams.

From Champions League winners to global superstars, the semifinal lineup features a stacked collection of talent from across Europe and beyond.

But which clubs have the most players still competing for World Cup glory? Here’s a look at the teams with the strongest representation in the tournament’s final four.

8. Crystal Palace (Four Players)

Maxence Lacroix has played once for France this summer. | Mauro PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Players: Dean Henderson (England), Jean-Philippe Mateta (France), Maxence Lacroix (France), Yeremy Pino (Spain)



Perhaps a surprise inclusion—or perhaps not, considering Crystal Palace’s recent rise after winning both the FA Cup and Europa Conference League over the past two seasons—the Eagles still have four players fighting for World Cup glory.



Yéremy Pino has been the most involved of the group, featuring in multiple matches for Spain, while Maxence Lacroix and Jean-Philippe Mateta have each made one appearance for France. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson, meanwhile, remains part of England’s squad but has yet to see action.

7. Chelsea (Four Players)

Enzo Fernández is key for Argentina. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Players: Reece James (England), Trevoh Chalobah (England), Enzo Fernández (Argentina), Malo Gusto (France)



Chelsea would have had an even stronger presence in the semifinals if Marc Cucurella had not completed his surprise move to Real Madrid during the tournament.



Of the Blues’ remaining representatives, Enzo Fernández has been the standout, becoming an important figure in Argentina’s midfield.

6. Aston Villa (Five Players)

Morgan Rogers has played a bit-part role for England. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

Players: Ezri Konsa (England), Ollie Watkins (England), Morgan Rogers (England), Emiliano Martínez (Argentina), Lucas Digne (France)



Aston Villa’s five remaining players are split between three different semifinalists, with England accounting for the majority of their representation.



Ezri Konsa has been the biggest contributor, emerging as a trusted option in England’s defense. Meanwhile, Emiliano Martínez continues to be first-choice between the sticks for Argentina, while veteran Lucas Digne remains a regular for France.

5. Manchester City (Five Players)

Rodri is back to his best. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Players: Marc Guéhi (England), Nico O’Reilly (England), James Trafford (England), Rodri (Spain), Rayan Cherki (France)



Manchester City started the tournament with one additional player, but England defender John Stones has seen his contract expire at the end of June, meaning just five City players remain in the final four.



Elsewhere, Rodri appears to have rediscovered his best form with Spain after returning from injury, while Rayan Cherki has found minutes harder to come by in a star-studded France squad.

4. Paris Saint-Germain (Six Players)

Ousmane Dembélé has scored five goals. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Players: Ousmane Dembélé (France), Bradley Barcola (France), Désiré Doué (France), Warren Zaïre-Emery (France), Fabian Ruíz (Spain)



As back-to-back Champions League winners, it is hardly surprising that Paris Saint-Germain still have a strong presence at the business end of the World Cup.



The French champions have five players remaining with France, including 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, while Fabian Ruíz is the club’s lone representative on Spain’s side.

3. Arsenal (Eight Players)

Declan Rice has been a standout for England. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Players: Declan Rice (England), Bukayo Saka (England), Eberechi Eze (England), Noni Madueke (England), David Raya (Spain), Martín Zubimendi (Spain), Mikel Merino (Spain), William Saliba (France)



Arsenal’s remaining World Cup contingent has played a major role in their nations’ successes.



Declan Rice has been the heartbeat of England’s midfield, while Bukayo Saka has delivered important contributions in attack. For Spain, Mikel Merino has emerged as a difference-maker with crucial goals, while William Saliba has helped anchor a France defense that has been among the tournament’s strongest.

2. Atlético Madrid (Nine Players)

Julián Álvarez has scored just once for Argentina this summer. | Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Players: Julián Álvarez (Argentina), Nahuel Molina (Argentina), Nico González (Argentina), Thiago Almada (Argentina), Giuliano Simeone (Argentina), Marcos Llorente (Spain), Álex Baena (Spain), Marc Pubill (Spain)



With Argentine icon Diego Simeone as their manager, Atlético Madrid have long been associated with intensity, resilience and a never-say-die mentality—the same qualities that have defined Argentina’s tournament run.



Five Atlético players remain with La Albiceleste, including Simeone’s own son Giuliano, while Marcos Llorente, Álex Baena, and Marc Pubill represent Spain.

1. Barcelona (10 Players)

Lamine Yamal. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Players: Lamine Yamal (Spain), Pedri (Spain), Gavi (Spain), Dani Olmo (Spain), Ferran Torres (Spain), Eric García (Spain), Pau Cubarsí (Spain), Joan García (Spain), Jules Koundé (France), Anthony Gordon (England)



Just like the golden years of Spanish soccer, watching Spain at the 2026 World Cup has often felt like watching Barcelona in disguise.



The semifinalist’s squad is packed with Barça talent, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsí, who have all played major roles in Spain’s run.



Beyond their Spanish contingent, Barcelona also have Jules Koundé representing France and new signing Anthony Gordon carrying the club’s colors with England.

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