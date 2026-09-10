Cody Gakpo Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Liverpool Star

Andoni Iraola has revealed that Cody Gakpo “has a chance” of returning from injury this weekend after he missed Wednesday’s 2–1 win over Atlético Madrid.

The Reds kicked off their Champions League campaign with victory courtesy of goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, but life was made more challenging by the absence of the in-form Gakpo in the final third.

The Dutchman, who has four goal involvements in three outings this term, was sidelined with an adductor injury, but Iraola has issues an optimistic update on his potential return.

“Cody finished the game the other day against Ipswich with some adductor issues. Both sides. Nothing specific,” Iraola revealed before kickoff against Atléti.

“[It is] not a proper injury. But we didn’t want to risk him, and I think it makes sense he can rest and hope we can recover him.

“If it’s not for the weekend, it’s for the next one. But I think even for the weekend he has a chance.”

Liverpool welcome former right back Álvaro Arbeloa and his Fulham team to Anfield in the Premier League this Saturday, with Gakpo having delivered a goal or assist in four of his last five meetings with the Cottagers.

Iraola Calms Injury Fears Over Two Liverpool Stars

Iraola (right) must now incorporate Bradley Barcola (left) into his attack. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

With Gakpo potentially missing for the weekend’s match, Liverpool were then left sweating over the fitness of Bradley Barcola as he went to ground clutching his leg just before the hour mark against Atléti.

The summer recruit was withdrawn shortly afterward, hobbling off the field after an examination from Liverpool’s medical staff.

However, Iraola allayed any fears over an injury after the fulltime whistle, revealing that Barcola was merely suffering with cramp.

“It is cramp. It is just cramp, there is no injury,” the boss insisted. “With Bradley, it’s about building his physical condition. We don’t really know—or we didn’t know until now, probably—how much he can play because he hasn’t had any minutes in preseason for PSG.”

Milos Kerkez was substituted in discomfort on Wednesday. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Milos Kerkez was another who left the field in discomfort against Atléti, but Iraola confirmed that his substitution in the 88th minute was also down to cramp.

“Milos and Bradley were just cramping [and] were just tired,” Iraola added. “I think I always want to do subs because of this, because you’ve given everything, you don’t have any more, perfect.

“We do the subs, not because you haven’t run and I have to sub you. So, I prefer when you’ve done everything you can and then we sub you because you cannot run anymore.”