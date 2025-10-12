‘The GOAT’—Cole Palmer Reveals Four Favourite Players of All Time
Chelsea star Cole Palmer hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest of all time when picking his favourite players to grace a football pitch.
Palmer, a former Manchester City academy graduate, has seen his stock skyrocket since moving to Chelsea in 2023. Last season, he helped the Blues lift both the UEFA Conference League, completing the UEFA club set, and the reworked FIFA Club World Cup in Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge.
Palmer even went as far to rank two players ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo when revealing his top four of all time.
“Messi, because he’s the GOAT,” Palmer said to Sports Direct. “Neymar, [Wayne] Rooney, [Cristiano] Ronaldo.”
Palmer Snubs Ronaldo in Favourite Players List
The Messi vs. Ronaldo debate is unlikely to end any time soon, if ever, even after many declared it done and dusted following the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But, the 23-year-old has reaffirmed his stance on Messi being the greatest of all time.
Palmer recognising both Rooney and Ronaldo should come as no surprise either given he grew up a Manchester United supporter. He even wanted to wear the No. 10 shirt in honour of Messi and Rooney.
“Messi, the big one, Rooney and players like that. It’s just an iconic number. I wore No. 10 all my life growing up and I just like the number,” Palmer said after taking the shirt number.
Palmer has often drawn comparisons to Rooney given his play. The Man Utd and England legend recognised Palmer as his third best player of the 2024–25 campaign. “I know of late he hasn’t scored the goals he did at the start of the season, but I still think he’s been really influential for Chelsea this season,” Rooney said to Prime Video Sport. The only players he picked ahead of Palmer were former Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.
Across 52 appearances in all competitions last season, Palmer scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists. Primarily as an attacking midfielder, the England international helped Chelsea also secure Champions League qualification by finishing fourth in the Premier League. Palmer has struggled for fitness this season recovering from a groin injury, but marked his first Champions League appearance for the Blues with a goal.
Given Palmer’s adoration for Neymar, perhaps he, like many others, is hoping to see the Brazilian link back up with Messi in Miami.