‘Finally’—Cole Palmer Reveals Worrying Extent of Injury Struggles

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has admitted his lengthy battle with a groin injury earlier this season left him unable to even shoot.

The 23-year-old withdrew from the warm-up of Chelsea’s second Premier League game of the season and ended up missing a total of 19 games for club and country over two separate spells on the sidelines, the second of which was extended further by a broken toe.

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A handful of minor issues have contributed to what has been the worst season of Palmer’s career in terms of injuries and it was clear to see that he was not operating a full strength during a large part of the current season.

With 10 goals and three assists in 26 games, Palmer is slowly rediscovering his best form. He looked confident in the 7–0 win over Port Vale in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal, after which he revealed just how difficult his battle against injury has been.

“I feel good,” he told club media after captaining the squad in the absence of the injured Reece James and suspended Enzo Fernández. “I feel like I’ve turned a corner.

“Physically, I feel good, now I can finally shoot again, I can do everything again. It’s just about kicking on and performing.”

Chelsea Need Palmer at Full Strength for Season Run-In

Palmer enjoyed his time as captain. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Palmer’s season has reflected the wider malaise around Chelsea this year. Things have been too stop-start and the Blues have regularly struggled to compensate for their less-than-healthy star.

The sight of Palmer operating at full strength is a welcome one for Chelsea fans as they prepare for a crucial end to the season, which now includes a trip to Wembley to face Leeds United in the FA Cup semifinals later this month.

Most important for Chelsea is the battle for Champions League qualification. A miserable run before the international break has left Liam Rosenior’s team on the outside looking in, one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool and six adrift of the top four. Luckily for the west Londoners, England is expected to be awarded five Champions League spots this year.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all on the cards for Chelsea before the end of the season. Rosenior needs his big players to step up and Palmer is right at the top of that list.

For Palmer, there is an additional motive. Injuries have limited his impact under new England manager Thomas Tuchel, who is overloaded with attacking playmakers as he prepares to select his 26-player squad for the World Cup, and a spot in the squad is far from guaranteed if Palmer is underperforming.

A strong end to the season would send a huge message to Tuchel and give everybody around Stamford Bridge something to celebrate this summer.

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