Could USMNT Star Folarin Balogun Cut it at Barcelona?

As it stands, Barcelona have exactly zero specialist first-team strikers. And there’s less than a week left of the transfer window. That seems like a pretty big issue.

Publicly, club president Joan Laporta continues to play a game of chicken with Atlético Madrid over Julián Alvarez, but behind the scenes it appears as though the defending La Liga champions are, at the very least, considering alternative options to fill the Robert Lewandowski-shaped hole at the tip of their attack.

One such option is USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, with L’Equipe claiming that Barça have “voiced their interest” in the Monaco star.

They’re not the only ones to sit up and take notice of the New York-born former Arsenal talent, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur also linked. However, it’s the mention of Barcelona that will get most eyes popping in the U.S.

Balogun to Barcelona ‘Intruiging’

Could Folarin Balogun thrive at Barcelona? 👀@stuholden likes the potential fit for the USMNT striker. pic.twitter.com/OrbHlObZSj — Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast (@SOTUWithAlexi) August 25, 2026

Speaking on Alexi Lalas’s State of the Union Podcast, former player-turned-analyst Stu Holden reacted positively to the surprise rumor.

“Would it shock me if Barcelona decided to sign Flo Balogun?” Holden said.

“He has a lot of ability on the ball. He’s shown that he can score goals at a high level. He’s played Champions League. He’s got speed. He can create goals for himself. His back-to-goal play is good.

“So, I don’t know, I’d be intrigued if he had the opportunity to get a move to Barcelona. I think he could be successful, for sure.”

What Would Balogun Bring to Barcelona?

FLO BALOGUN. FOR AMERICA! 🇺🇸



His first career FIFA World Cup goal doubles the @USMNT advantage over Paraguay pic.twitter.com/b5jXJgNdu7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2026

Prior to the summer, Balogun was a relative unknown in a global sense, but enhanced his reputation with a series of eye-catching displays for Mauricio Pochettino’s front-footed USMNT at the World Cup, during which he scored three goals in four appearances.

The 25-year-old’s double in the 4–1 tournament-opening win over Paraguay elevated him to a household name in the U.S. as he filled the gap as the team’s focal point in the absence of Christian Pulisic. He was—of course—involved in far more headlines after President Donald Trump got involved following his red card in the last 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, but from a playing perspective, Balogun’s stock has been on the rise for some time.

He was named Monaco’s Player of the Season for 2025–26 after netting 19 times in 43 appearances (including five in the Champions League).

In four seasons in France, first with Reims then Monaco, he has developed into a strong finisher with explosive pace, good off-the-ball movement and two-footedness—all qualities that could be exploited and enhanced in a truly elite environment at Barcelona.

Folarin Balogun spent the first half of his career as an Arsenal player. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Such is Balogun’s finishing quality that former Arsenal defender Martin Keown even once compared him to Gunners legend Ian Wright. However, what he is not is a traditional target man. While Balogun typically excels in open space, he can struggle when forced to play with his back to goal or in tighter spaces.

He is also a streaky player. His 19-goal haul last season included a run of eight league strikes in eight games during the spring, sandwiched by droughts. His record of 12 senior goals in 31 caps for the USMNT is also fine, but not exceptional.

In different circumstances, as a depth-boosting roster option, Balogun might well be seen as a decent move for a team like Barcelona, but currently the Spanish giants are in the market for a bonafide starter who can lead their line to glory.

As it stands, jumping from leading the line at Monaco to the Camp Nou would be a massive step up for Balogun.

What Would it Mean for U.S. Soccer?

Balogun at Barça would be huge for U.S soccer. | Howard Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

It is not hyperbole to say that a move for Balogun to Barcelona would constitute the biggest transfer in the history of U.S. men’s soccer.

While Pulisic got his big-money move to Chelsea in 2019 and then later AC Milan, neither club has quite the international caché of Barcelona—who rank as the second-most popular club side in the U.S. after Manchester United, according to YouGov.

The likes of Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Weston McKennie and Chris Richards have all played for top European clubs too, but not quite like this.

Given the unusual circumstances, Balogun would be expected to go in as the starting striker for one of the biggest and most iconic clubs in the world—something that has not previously happened to a U.S. player.

Only two U.S. men’s players have previously represented Barcelona—Sergiño Dest and Konrad de la Fuente.

From a marketing perspective, the move could be mutually beneficial for both Barcelona and U.S soccer, with a ‘BALOGUN 9’ jersey in Barça’s famous burgundy and blue a sure-fire seller in the States off the back of a well-received home World Cup.

How Much Would a Deal Cost and How Likely Is It?

Balogun has been left out of Monaco’s early matches of the season amid speculation. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

L’Equipe’s report declines to put an exact price tag on Balogun, but claimed that Monaco would look for a “substantial fee.”

Elsewhere there has been talk that it would take around $70 million to prize the forward away from Ligue 1. Given the state of the market and competing interest from the Premier League, it does not seem an unreasonable estimate.

Whether Barcelona would be willing to pay up is another matter. So far, it appears that Laporta only has eyes for Atlético Madrid’s Alvarez, but as the minutes tick away towards the September 1 transfer deadline, anything could still happen.

The player himself appears to be gearing up for a move somewhere, after being left out of Monaco’s Ligue 1 opener against Le Havre and the Europa Conference League first leg against Gornik Zabrze.