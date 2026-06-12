‘Criminal’—Barcelona File Lawsuit Against Real Madrid, Florentino Perez

Exactly one month after Barcelona threatened legal action against Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, the Catalans confirmed they took the initial steps to sue the Spaniard for slander.

Pérez fanned the flames of the volatile rivalry between the two clubs during his head-turning emergency press conference back on May 12, when he once again accused the defending Spanish champions of bribing former vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) refereeing committee José María Enríquez Negreira.

Barcelona were quick to respond, assuring their legal team was “carefully examining [Pérez’s] declarations and accusations.” Now, the club put out a statement that confirms they are in the process of filing a lawsuit.

“Barcelona informs that, on this day, the mandatory conciliation claim prior to the filing of a criminal complaint for an offense of slander under Article 205 of the Penal Code has been submitted against the President of Real Madrid, Mr. Florentino Pérez, as a result of the statements made by him at the press conference held on 12 May and in an interview with a media outlet the following day,” Barcelona announced.

“The purpose of this claim is for Mr. Pérez to retract certain statements that he made with knowledge of their falsity and which are slanderous and offensive to the image and reputation of the Club.

“Should this claim not be duly addressed, FC Barcelona will proceed with the filing of the corresponding criminal complaint.”

What Did Pérez Say to Prompt a Potential Lawsuit?

Florentino Pérez let it rip in his emergency press conference. | Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Ironically, Pérez did not say anything he has not said before regarding the Negreira case. The Real Madrid president remains steadfast in his accusations against Barcelona, who he alleges paid €8.4 million (£7.3 million, $9.7 million) from 2001–18 to a company owned by Negreira for favorable refereeing decisions.

The Catalans have always denied the corruption allegations, insisting they paid only for refereeing reports and advice—not bias treatment in matches. Given the investigation is still ongoing, Pérez remains unconvinced.

“Three years ago, we learned about a corruption case like the Negreira case,” Pérez said. “There is no precedent in the history of world football. It is the greatest scandal in history and a case that remains unresolved and is still ongoing. It’s incomprehensible that we’re still seeing referees from that era in a competition like the league.

“It lasted two decades of payments. They are the same referees, and we are preparing an important dossier that we will immediately present to UEFA to address and resolve the Negreira case for the good of world football.

“I have spoken with [UEFA] because there is no precedent in the history of world football. How can I forget the biggest corruption case in football history? I fight against everyone.”

Real Madrid Yet to Respond

Club president Florentino Pérez never shies away from a fight. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It comes as no surprise that Real Madrid have not responded to Barcelona’s statement. It’s hard to imagine Pérez going on the record to retract his claims, especially while he remains at war with both Barcelona president Joan Laporta and La Liga.

Pérez also clearly has his focus elsewhere. Not only did he just win his re-election bid, but he also welcomed back José Mourinho to the Spanish capital. The Portuguese boss is officially confirmed as Los Blancos’ new manager after the team failed to win a major trophy in back-to-back seasons.

It would take a massive shift in ideology and character for Pérez to suddenly bend the knee to Barcelona. In all actuality, a lawsuit seems the far more likely option.

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