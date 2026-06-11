Real Madrid Announce Jose Mourinho’s Blockbuster Return—What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Real Madrid officially named José Mourinho as the club’s new manager Thursday, confirming the sensational return of the self-styled “Special One” to the Bernabéu.

The 63-year-old inked a three-year deal with the 15-time European champions, kickstarting a new—yet familiar—era at the Bernabéu. Los Blancos paid $17.3 million (€15 million) to pry Mourinho from Benfica, where he was under contract until the end of next season.

The Portuguese boss takes over for Álvaro Arbeloa, who was thrown into the dugout following the departure of Xabi Alonso in January. The former Real Madrid Castilla manager could not lead the first team to silverware, prompting the club to welcome back a man that knows how to win trophies at the biggest club in the world.

Madrid released a desperately brief statement to accompany Mourinho’s arrival, confirming that the returning coach would officially take his post on July 13 to begin preseason on a contract which runs for the next three years.

Mourinho’s Arrival Sets the Stage for Potential Chaos

José Mourinho is the man trusted to right the sinking ship that is Real Madrid. | Rodrigo Moreira/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Adding such a divisive figure like Mourinho to an already volatile dressing room is a marriage many believe will fail long before the new manager fulfills his contract. After all, the current Real Madrid squad already showed how little they want to be coached, and Mourinho is a character who will not bow to the wishes of his players, no matter how big their names or egos are.

Just look at his previous reign at the Bernabéu. Mourinho arrived in June 2010 and by the time he left three years later, he had a pubic falling out with Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. He also never led the team to Champions League glory, the standard of success at Real Madrid.

It doesn’t help matters that Mourinho only claimed one league title in his 13 years since, a Premier League triumph with Chelsea before an abrupt exit the next season.

Yet club president Florentino Pérez is clearly not perturbed by the potentially combustable situation or Mourinho’s career decline over the last decade. The Spaniard is putting his trust in the man that led Los Blancos to a record 100 points and 121 goals in their 2011–12 La Liga-winning campaign.

Mourinho also won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey during his time at Real Madrid, prizes many of the faces after him could not even manage, including Alonso and Arbeloa.

The objective is clear: Mourinho must bring silverware back to the Spanish capital, no matter what chaos he potentially brings to the dressing room, the microphone or the pitch. A major trophy will outweigh all the antics for a club that hasn’t claimed one in over two years.

Real Madrid Bid Farewell to Arbeloa

Álvaro Arbeloa’s future is no longer at Real Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arbeloa knew his reign was coming to an end once it became clear Real Madrid would finish the season trophyless. The Spaniard might not have officially bid farewell to the Bernabéu on the final matchday of 2025–26 alongside Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, but he—along with the entire world—saw the pieces were in motion to bring back Mourinho.

Yet Los Blancos waited until Tuesday, June 9 to confirm Arbeloa’s exit, announcing the two parties agreed to “end his time as first team coach” in an official statement.

“Real Madrid is deeply grateful to Álvaro Arbeloa, who throughout his time at the club, from his time in our youth academy, has consistently demonstrated loyalty, commitment and professionalism. He exemplifies the values ​​of our club.

“Real Madrid, which will always be his home, wishes Álvaro Arbeloa and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

It’s unclear what Arbeloa’s future holds, but that is no longer Real Madrid’s concern. They got their wanted man in Mourinho, and now must gear up for what promises to be another must-see spectacle unfolding throughout the Spanish capital.

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