Portugal Set to Ride to the Rescue of Final Cristiano Ronaldo Ambitions

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international exile appears to already be over, reported in his native Portugal to be named on a preliminary roster for next month’s UEFA Nations League matches.

There were doubts as to whether Ronaldo would ever play for Portugal again after leaving the national team camp over a disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus regarding his involvement in September. His own sister even cast further uncertainty over his future.

For his part, Ronaldo at least admitted he was wrong to leave, despite blaming his manager for what happened, and the 41-year-old said he was ready to accept punishment for his behavior and put it behind him. Nobody expected the sanctions imposed by Portugal’s soccer federation to be so light.

Ronaldo was handed a 30-day suspension from the national team during a period in which there was no national team activity. He could have been suspended for up to six months, as per the federation’s disciplinary code, but was given the most lenient ban available.

That suspension began in early October and helpfully concludes before the start of the November window. He was also fined €255 ($284.20)—you read that correct, two, five, five—which is worth about 40 seconds of his time based on his Al Nassr salary alone.

O Jogo writes that Ronaldo has been “pre-selected” for Jesus’s November roster, when Portugal faces Denmark and Wales to conclude the Nations League group phase. There is no indication of how many names on are that list in total, or how many might be cut. But Ronaldo being included at this stage strongly hints at being reintegrated at the first opportunity—naming him on the preliminary roster just to cut him would be unnecessarily antagonistic from Jesus.

Portugal Inclusion Crucial for Ronaldo’s Last Two Targets

CR7 is determined to make more history before leaving the sport for good. | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Many predicted the 2026 World Cup might be it for Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey—his other sister made that bold statement during the tournament, calling it his ‘last dance’ for the national team. But the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon chose not to step back in the same way that Lionel Messi decided it was time to end his Argentina career.

Ronaldo has seen and done nearly everything in more than 24 years as a pro soccer player, rewriting the sport’s history along the way. The 2026–27 season is increasingly expected to be his last before complete retirement, teased by the player himself, but he is keen to mark it with a third Nations League success with Portugal after prior triumphs in 2018–19 and 2024–25.

Portugal has already clinched a quarterfinal berth after four straight wins in September and October. The two November fixtures are therefore meaningless from a competition standpoint, but can help Ronaldo in his other outstanding quest: becoming the first player to score 1,000 career goals. The quarterfinals are held in March 2027, with the semifinals and final to follow in June.

Ronaldo climbed to 981 goals when he scored for Al Nassr in an AFC Champions League Elite match against Neftchi Fargona from Uzbekistan on Oct. 12. He only needs 19 more to hit four figures, but the goals aren’t flowing as easily this season. It’s five in 12 appearances in total for club and country—and, at that rate of scoring, he will need all the help he can from extra games.