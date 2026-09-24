Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Final Two Career ‘Missions’ As Retirement Looms

Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his desire to reach the 1,000 goal mark for his career, but on Wednesday he revealed there’s actually two "missions” he’d like to complete before he retires.

Few players in soccer history have collected more individual and team silverware then the Portugal all-time great. But even as his career reaches its twilight, Ronaldo continues to set ambitious objectives. As Portugal started its September–October camp, the forward listed the goals he’s still trying to achieve.

“The missions are now two,” Ronaldo said. “Winning the Nations League and reaching 1,000 career goals.”

Cristiano Ronaldo training at the 2006 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/E82vPg3O3R — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 11, 2026

Portugal will face Wales on Thursday to start its UEFA Nations League title defense, having conquered the trophy for the second time in Ronaldo’s career in 2025. When it comes to scoring 1,000 goals, the former Real Madrid attacker stated it’s not an obsession, but he knows how he’d like to reach the gargantuan feat.

“I’ve already admitted that I want to get there [1,000 goals], and I will get ‌there,” Ronaldo said. “An obsession? No. I never do things obsessively, because if I do, things don’t turn out the way I want. The rest is about enjoying each day.

“Now it's the Nations League with the new coach, I hope things go as well as possible and that I can enjoy it. But I really want to achieve that record.”

When asked which team he’d like to score his 1,000th goal for, a perplexed Ronaldo forced the reporter to answer Portugal for him, before adding: “Scoring my 1,000th goal for the national team would be the ‌culmination of something, a beautiful story.”

Ronaldo Confirms He Considered Retirement After 2026 World Cup

Six World Cups. Six attempts. But it wasn’t meant to be for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/VExoaWuSRr — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 6, 2026

Upon his return to the Portugal national team in the first camp under new manager Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo confessed he considered retiring from the international soccer after Portugal’s elimination in the 2026 World Cup last 16 against eventual champions Spain.

Career rival Lionel Messi did indeed announce his international retirement in the aftermath of the tournament. But although Ronaldo considered it, he still feels like he’s capable of delivering for one of international soccer’s best teams.

“Yes I did [consider retiring from Portugal],” Ronaldo said. “Of course, I’m always thinking on my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker. You have to think. This is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.

“I had a conversation with our president, with our coach. I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want, and will finish when I feel like I'm not doing anything here. I can give to the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.”

He continued: “I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that, even when I am retired in 10 years. I’m happy with myself. It doesn't matter if I play tomorrow, if I rest the next game, for me the most important thing is that I feel good.”

Ronaldo will take the pitch on Thursday for the 234th time wearing Portugal’s shirt, looking to find the back of the net for the 980th time in his career to continue his quest towards accomplishing his final two missions.